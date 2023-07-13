'History-making': Michele Bullock to become first female Reserve Bank governor

Key Points Philip Lowe will be replaced by Michele Bullock as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers described the appointment as "history making".

Lowe's seven-year term in the role is due to end in September.

Philip Lowe will be replaced by Michele Bullock governor of the Reserve Bank when his term comes to an end in September.





Bullock is deputy governor and will be the first female governor of the RBA.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the appointment on Friday morning.





"This is a history-making appointment," Chalmers said.





"Michele Bullock will become the first woman to ever lead the Reserve Bank in this country. Michele Bullock is the person best-placed to take the Reserve Bank into the future."



Albanese described Bullock as "eminently qualified" for the role.





"After close to four decades of service to the RBA, most recently as the deputy governor, Ms Bullock is eminently qualified to read this national institution," he said.



