Australia

Breaking

'History-making': Michele Bullock to become first female Reserve Bank governor

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced Michele Bullock will replace Philip Lowe as governor of the RBA.

Michele Bullock speaking into a microphone

Michele Bullock will replace Philip Lowe as governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia on 18 September.

Key Points
  • Philip Lowe will be replaced by Michele Bullock as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
  • Treasurer Jim Chalmers described the appointment as "history making".
  • Lowe's seven-year term in the role is due to end in September.
Philip Lowe will be replaced by Michele Bullock governor of the Reserve Bank when his term comes to an end in September.

Bullock is deputy governor and will be the first female governor of the RBA.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the appointment on Friday morning.

"This is a history-making appointment," Chalmers said.

"Michele Bullock will become the first woman to ever lead the Reserve Bank in this country. Michele Bullock is the person best-placed to take the Reserve Bank into the future."
READ MORE

Philip Lowe says the RBA will no longer set interest rates every month. Here's why

Albanese described Bullock as "eminently qualified" for the role.

"After close to four decades of service to the RBA, most recently as the deputy governor, Ms Bullock is eminently qualified to read this national institution," he said.

Her appointment will take effect from 18 September.
Share
1 min read
Published 14 July 2023 8:04am
Updated 10m ago 10:12am
Source: SBS, AAP
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A man walking past a screen with rows of green and red numbers.

Is Australia headed towards a recession? Here's what it could look like in 2023

Australia

A woman in a green dress is pictured with two younger men in suits.

My sons both told me they were gay. This is what happened next

Life

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

A hotel worker standing at a reception desk

How a man stayed in a five-star hotel for nearly two years without paying

World

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

James Cameron standing outside with a bag on his back.

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titanic-bound sub

World

A digital graphic showing power poles, money, blocks with ABC written on them, and a moneybox with a $1 coin being dropped into it.

The new financial year is here. From superannuation to the pension, here's what's changing

Australia