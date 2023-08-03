How much would aged care cost you, and should you take more out of your super for it?

Key Points A proposal was put to the government suggesting wealthier Australians ought to spend more of their super on aged care.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said the government's aged care task force would consider a range of funding options.

Every aged care resident in Australia pays a daily care fee, which is currently set at $58.98 under the Aged Care Act.

How much you'll pay for aged care depends on how much money you have and what kind of accommodation you're after- if your income and assets are below a certain level, your payments may be means-tested.





A new proposal put to the federal government on Thursday by the Aged & Community Care Providers Association and other industry stakeholders suggests wealthier older Australians could be further incentivised to dip into their savings and superannuation to lift the quality of aged care.





The proposal also suggests separating a portion of people's compulsory superannuation to fund their future aged care.





But he said a proposal for wealthy Australians to use their superannuation was a conversation the nation would need to have.





Rodney Horin, managing director at Joseph Palmer & Sons, a Melbourne- based firm that provides financial advice and guidance for transitioning family members to aged care, said many people are already paying monthly super contributions.





"It's not a fair assumption to say it's not being used, or this is something new and radical. Most people, at the end of the day, only have superannuation funds to live on," he said.



How much is the aged care daily fee, and how is means testing calculated?

According to Rachel Lane, principal of Aged Care Gurus consulting firm, the majority of people who receive aged care get care in-home, and less than 20 per cent of people using aged care services live in residential care.





This amount works out to be 85 per cent of the single basic aged pension rate.





"If you look at the daily fee, no facility could provide three meals a day and all the overheads and staff for that amount," Lane said.





"They need about $350 a day to look after a person, and the extra amount is provided by the government."





If your income is above $31,504.20 a year, equivalent to a single person's full daily pension, you will have to pay part of that extra $300 or so, which is called the means-tested care fee.



"They're not asking you to contribute forever, just up to an annual cap of $31,706.83 a year for the first year," Horin said.





"Then in year three, or once you reach a total of $76,096.50, it stops totally dead, it's called a lifetime cap."



How much does the average person pay for aged care accommodation?

Lane said accommodation costs for an individual could be anything between zero and $3 million annually, which is the most expensive aged care bed, with views of Sydney Harbour.





There are three main ways to pay for accommodation through a system similar to a bond payment, called a refundable accommodation deposit (RAD).





This works like an interest-free loan, and you'll be refunded the balance of your deposit once you leave the accommodation.





The average cost of a RAD in Australia is $470,000.





According to calculations provided by Lane, a resident could pay:





-$470,000 as a lump sum and no Daily Accommodation Payment (DAP).





-$0 as a lump sum and $101.73 per day DAP.





- Any amount of lump sum/DAP combination in between. So, for example, if you paid $100,000 as a RAD, you would have $370,000 to pay by DAP, which would be $80.08 per day.



Interest rates on DAPs have gone up to 7.9 per cent per annum.



How much are other aged care costs?

Not all facilities, but some charge an "extra services fee" ranging from a couple of dollars a day to over $100 a day.





Other additional services can include things like a choice of meals, alcohol, entertainment services like TV subscriptions, hairdressing and other private care appointments.





Additionally, many people will pay some of their own medical expenses, including specialists and medication.



How much does aged care cost if you have assets?

Aged care facilities are forced by the government to take on a set number of low means residents, meaning in theory no Australian would be denied an aged care bed.





If you're a full pensioner, and your assets are under $57,000, the government will pay for your cost of accommodation and care, but if your assets exceed $193,000, you need to pay the market price for accommodation.



