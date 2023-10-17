Hundreds of Palestinians killed in airstrike on Gaza hospital, Israel denies responsibility

Key Points Hamas-run health authorities said an Israeli airstrike killed hundreds of Palestinians in a hospital.

Israel has denied responsibility for the attack, blaming a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

The attack has drawn condemnation from world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

An airstrike on Tuesday killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people, health authorities in the besieged enclave said.





The reported strike was the bloodiest single incident since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against Gaza in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities on 7 October.





A civil defence chief in Hamas-ruled Gaza said on Al Jazeera television that more than 300 people were killed at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital.





A Gaza Health Ministry official said at least 500 people were killed and injured. Hamas said the blast at the hospital mostly killed displaced people. The victims included patients, women and children.



READ MORE Joe Biden to visit Israel as Iran issues warning over Gaza attack

Israel's military denied responsibility for the attack, saying military intelligence suggested the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the enclave's Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.





"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," a representative for the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.





"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."



Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said an Israeli air strike had killed at least six people at one of its schools that has been functioning as a shelter for displaced people.



Hospital airstrike condemned by world leaders

Several world leaders have denounced the reported airstrike. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the strike was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable".





"International law needs to be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules around wars and it's not acceptable to hit a hospital," Trudeau told reporters.





Egypt denounced "in strongest terms" the strike, while Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan called "on all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality" on social media platform X.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the reported strike was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable". Source: AP / Patrick Doyle

Thousands killed since Israel-Hamas conflict began

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3,000 people have been killed in Israel's 11-day bombardment since Hamas militants rampaged into Israeli towns and kibbutzes on 7 October killing more than 1,300 people, mainly civilians.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.



Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9, 2023. Source: Getty / Mahmud Hams/AFP The violence raged as Washington announced that United States President Joe Biden would visit Israel on Wednesday to show support for its war on Hamas.



