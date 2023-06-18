'I am feeling quite emotional about it': Voice referendum bill set to pass parliament

Key Points More than 17 million Australians are registered to vote in the referendum later this year.

The passage of the Voice referendum bill will trigger the process of setting a firm date for the vote.

The date must be set within two months and six months from today.

The Voice referendum bill is expected to pass the lower house of federal parliament this morning in a development that will trigger the process for setting a firm date for the vote that must be in the window of between two and six months from today.





The Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, says it historic moment that is the culmination of years of discussions.





"I am feeling quite emotional about it," she told ABC RN Breakfast.





"Once the legislation goes through then we will see the campaign get into full swing."



READ MORE Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

An Indigenous Voice to Parliament was one of the requests of the Uluru Statement from the Heart issued by Indigenous leaders in 2017.





Australians will be asked later this year in a referendum - yes or no - whether they support a change to the constitution to create a permanent independent body to parliament and the federal government to provide advice on issues affecting Indigenous Australians.





The design and details of the model would be determined by MPs in parliament in the event of a successful referendum.





Minister Burney said she believes the proposal will be the circuit breaker needed to target the poorer health, socio-economic and life expectancy outcomes experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



An update on Closing the Gap targets - tracking the gulf between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians on health, social and wellbeing metrics - released last week showed only 4 of the 19 are on track .





"It does bring about structural change, and it will move the dial on issues like close the gap," she said.





"The power lays within the principles - it has an enormous moral authority to start with. Think about the principles: It will be independent, and it will give independent advice not only to parliament but also to [the federal] government.





"It will be accountable. It will be balanced, it will be community-led, and it will exist within structures and organisations that exist now."



READ MORE Something 'wild' could be coming through your letterbox this year

'Get the bureaucracy out of it'

The leader of the Nationals party, David Littleproud, declared in November last year that his party would be campaigning for a No vote on the Voice to Parliament.





At the time he said he didn't think the proposal would "genuinely close the gap".





He said he still adopts that position and will be using the debate in the lower house of parliament today to make clear he thinks the solution doesn't require a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament.



"Governments have poured billions of dollars to try to solve this problem [of close the gap] but we have done it in the wrong way," he told ABC RN.





"The intent of the equality has always been there, it is just the execution," he said, admitting that his party as part of the Coalition government over 12 years was part of the problem in the failed approach.





"We failed. I am not afraid to say that governments of all persuasions have failed...If you get the bureaucracy out of it, we can close the gap."





He said he sees the solution as promoting solutions at a community level, without the need for a Voice to Parliament.



