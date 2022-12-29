'I have to move on': Novak Djokovic says focus on winning 22nd grand slam title

Novak Djokovic has returned to Australia, nearly a year after he was deported over his vaccination status.





The world number five arrived in Adelaide earlier this week, after the federal government granted him a visa last month.





In his two days in Adelaide, he said he has been warmly welcomed by Australians he has encountered.





He said he is determined to put the immigration deportation episode from the last Australian Open behind him.





"I know what my focus is. My focus is to use every single day to be well prepared. The goal is to peak in Melbourne, that is where I want to play my best.





"At this stage of my career, every win is a possibility to make history. It is very humbling... I don't lack motivation and inspiration to play my best."





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



