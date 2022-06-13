'I made mistakes': Sydney Morning Herald columnist apologises after backlash to Rebel Wilson 'outing' story

The Sydney Morning Herald has removed a controversial column amid accusations the paper looked to "out" Rebel Wilson as being in a new same-sex relationship, replacing it with an explanation and apology to the Australian actor.





In Saturday's story "Rebel starts spreading the news", columnist Andrew Hornery wrote that he "erred on the side of caution" and emailed Wilson's representatives during the week to give the actress two days to comment on her new relationship with LA designer Ramona Agruma before publishing the story.





Wilson didn't reply, instead posting about her "Disney princess" on Instagram on Friday.





"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she said.



The post provoked Hornery to lament 42-year-old Wilson's "gazumping" of the story on Saturday.





"Of course, who anyone dates is their business, but Wilson happily fed such prurient interest when she had a hunky boyfriend," he wrote.





Then on Monday, Hornery replaced the original story with another titled "I made mistakes over Rebel Wilson, and will learn from them" .





"I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard. That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else," he said.





He added it was not the Herald’s business to “out” people.





"That is not what we set out to do. But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake," he added.



