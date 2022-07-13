'I want them to be citizens': Anthony Albanese backs permanent migration pathways for temporary workers

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated support for increasing permanent migration pathways for foreign workers in Australia, saying leaving people as temporary migrants for extended periods of time is "not in the interests of individuals" or the nation.





Mr Albanese made the comments after landing in Suva, Fiji, for the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), where he also flagged plans to expand engagement of Pacific labour in Australia.





"The idea that people should just be temporary migrants for a long period of time is ... in my view, not in the interests of individuals but also not of our nation," he said.





"I want people in Australia to have that sense of ownership, I want them to be citizens, to be able to participate in all forms of Australian life."





Mr Albanese described Australia as "a nation of migrants".



"Australia with the exception, the notable exception, of our First Nations people, who have been there for 65,000 years ... are a nation of migrants or sons and daughters, or descendants of migrants in one form or another," he said.





"We're standing here with a Prime Minister with the name Albanese and a Senate leader with the name of Wong; that's the nature of modern Australia, and we should where possible, ensure the paths to permanent migration are available where appropriate. That's why we have that specific policy for Pacific Islanders."



Support for Pacific 'does not come with strings attached'

Mr Albanese also discussed his government's relationship with Pacific nations, saying it was important to engage in a "respectful way".





"Our support for this region does not come with strings attached," he said.





"It comes because we understand that we have a responsibility as an advanced economy in the region to provide support to our Pacific neighbours."



Mr Albanese will today meet with Solomons Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who he hails as a close friend.





The forum has already attracted controversy after Kiribati's shock decision to withdraw from the regional body prior to the gathering.





"Prime Minister Bainimarama put together a super agreement to try to make sure that the ... nations of the Pacific Islands Forum held together and in a constructive way," Mr Albanese said earlier.





"That was successful, largely, in removing some of the discontent that had been there and the tensions that were there."





But he conceded it has not been successful in keeping the involvement of Kiribati, angered after Micronesia missed out on the PIF secretary-general position.





"We will continue to reach out and continue to engage and I'm very hopeful that we can bring Kiribati back on board," Mr Albanese said.



"It is in their interests, like it's in the interests of all the nations of the Pacific Island Forum, to have cooperation and have a vehicle whereby we have the dialogue and get the cooperation that is needed to advance the interests of the whole region."





Other member states will miss the summit, including Nauru, due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Cook Islands, which is holding local elections within weeks, and the Marshall Islands, due to legal issues.





The four absences - comprising almost a quarter of the forum - are unfortunate given the emphasis forum leaders have placed on regional unity ahead of the 2022 summit.





The forum has been mired in internal squabbling, with sub-regions and individuals competing for influence in a long-running spat that led to Kiribati's withdrawal.





In the background are China and the US, which are battling for influence in the increasingly important region.



Kamala Harris announces new investments and embassies

On that front, the US claimed a diplomatic victory with Ms Harris addressing members virtually on Wednesday morning.





Inviting the US to the forum is a major break in tradition, given that non-forum states are usually restricted to post-forum dialogues.



Ms Harris announced new embassies in Kiribati and Tonga, a renegotiated South Pacific Tuna Treaty, and a national Pacific strategy when she spoke on Wednesday.





Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta were present - as were two uninvited guests.



