Australia

'I'm devastated': Cook of suspected deadly mushroom meal denies wrongdoing

A woman at the centre of a deadly suspected mushroom poisoning of four people has spoken of her devastation and denied any wrongdoing.

A number of different mushrooms.

While the type of mushroom the guests ate is unknown, police say the symptoms are consistent with those from eating a death cap (pictured on the left). Source: AAP / Joel Carrett / AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • A woman is under investigation for allegedly cooking a deadly meal containing poisoned mushrooms.
  • Three individuals died as a result of consuming the poisoned meal, with another in critical condition.
  • The woman who prepared the meal professed her innocence, stating she did not know what happened.
A woman who allegedly cooked the suspected poisoned mushroom meal that killed three people and left another in hospital fighting for life has professed her innocence.

Homicide squad detectives are continuing to investigate how four guests became ill after attending a lunch at a Leongatha home in Victoria's southeast on 29 July.

One of the guests, 66-year-old Heather Wilkinson, died in hospital on Friday.

Her husband, 68-year-old Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, remained in critical condition at the Austin Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Ms Wilkinson's sister Gail Patterson, 70, and brother-in-law Don Patterson, 70, have also died in hospital.
READ MORE

What you need to know before foraging for wild mushrooms

The Pattersons' daughter-in-law, who police say cooked the meal at her home but did not become ill, has been interviewed by investigators.

She was released without charge but police said she remains a suspect.

Outside her Leongatha home on Monday, the woman said she did not know what had happened.

"I didn't do anything," she told Nine's A Current Affair.

"I loved them and I'm devastated they're gone."
READ MORE

Wild mushrooms feared responsible for fatal poisoning in regional Victoria

She declined to answer questions about what meals were served to which guests or the origin of the mushrooms.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the woman was separated from her husband but police have been told their relationship is amicable.

Her children were also at home during the lunch but did not eat the same meal.

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has taken the children as a precaution, Thomas said.

Detectives searched the woman's home on Saturday and seized several items.

The type of mushroom the guests ate is unknown but Thomas said the symptoms were consistent with those from eating a death cap.
READ MORE

In a world first, MDMA and psilocybin have been reclassified as medicine in Australia

Thomas said it would take some time to piece together what happened and police are keeping an open mind.

"It could be very innocent but, again, we just don't know," he said.
Share
2 min read
Published 8 August 2023 7:39am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

People, some with their fists in the air, wearing T-shirts that read “SAG-AFTRA STRONG“. One person is holding a placard that reads “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE“.

Actors strike hits Australia, shutting down Queensland filming

World

Fire ants on a mound of dirt.

Fire ants spreading across Australia could have deadly consequences. Here's why

Australia

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

A person holding an Australian passport.

Australian passport power: Here's how many destinations you can access visa-free

Australia

Screenshot from football ad showing players on field

'You've gotta see this': How this viral ad used AI trickery to prove a point about women's football

Sport

Jane Costello wears a white shirt, accessorised with a black necklace and earrings.

HIV cases are rising among straight people. Advocates say a new strategy is needed

Life

Colin Wagener holds a birthday cake with the number 105 on it.

What's the secret to a long life? Words of wisdom from these Australian centenarians

Life

Three men perform a haka.

Spain, Netherlands World Cup teams spark haka furore

Sport