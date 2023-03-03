'Where is the humanity?': Perth family of boy with Down syndrome urges minister to stop deportation

Key Points A Perth-based family faces deportation because their son has Down syndrome.

The Indian couple work in highly-skilled sectors, and have lived here for seven years.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is being urged to intervene.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is facing pressure to intervene to protect a family facing deportation because their child living with a disability is deemed a burden on the taxpayer.





Perth family Aneesh Kollikkara and Krishna Aneesh face deportation in less than two weeks after their application for permanent residency was rejected over the medical costs associated with their 10-year-old son Aaryan, who was born with Down syndrome .





The couple has been in Australia for seven years, having moved from India, meaning their two children — Aaryan and 8-year-old daughter Aaryasree — have spent the vast majority of their lives here.



Immigration Miniser Andrew Giles is being urged to intervene in the case. Source: AAP People With Disability Australia treasurer Suresh Rajan, who is representing the family, lodged a letter to Mr Giles on Monday urging him to ensure the family can remain in Australia.





"You cannot think in terms of human beings in monetary terms, saying: this child is a burden to the taxpayer. Where is the humanity?" he told SBS News.





Both of Aaryan's parents work in critical industries - his mother Aneesh is a cyber security expert and his father Krishna is in telecommunications.





Ms O'Neil attacked the Coalition's "negligence" on immigration, warning it was "difficult, slow and not particularly attractive for a high-skill, permanent migrant to come here".





But the couple's application for permanent residency was rejected on the basis that Aaryan's condition meant the costs would be too onerous for Australia's health care system.



'Where's the burden to the taxpayer?'

The immigration minister has broad powers to intervene in individual matters, as the Labor government previously did in the case of the so-called Biloela family , something Mr Rajan said could be "done overnight".





But he feared the family will be given a separate bridging visa, stripping the couple of their right to work and Aaryan's ability to go to school, even if they are allowed to stay beyond the end of their current visa, which expires on 15 March.





He said the Department of Home Affairs had calculated the cost of permanent residency at more than $600,000 over ten years, including medical expenses and the cost of Aaryan's schooling.





"My assessment of these two people, Krishna and Aneesh, [is that] the tax they will pay in that period will exceed $664,000. So where's the burden to the taxpayer?" he asked.





And with the threshold for medical bills set at $49,500 over a decade, Mr Rajan said that would be recouped "in a flash" via taxation once Aaryan enters the workforce.



Priya and Nades Murugappan and their two Australian-born children Kopika and Tharnicaa - dubbed the Biloela family - were granted a stay after a similar intervention. Image: Supplied Source: AAP / Supplied

'Where was the cost?'

Mr Rajan said he had been involved in 28 similar cases over the past ten years.





In one, he said a doctor working in Australia's health system and earning a large wage had a child with cancer, who was being treated in Sweden.





Mr Rajan said the doctor had a guarantee that the Swedish government would fly the child over for any further treatment, "completely free of charge" to her.



The couple has been living in Australia for seven years, and work in highly skilled industries. Source: Supplied But Mr Rajan said the doctor's application for permanent residency in Australia was rejected on the basis that her child had cancer, and would cost the taxpayer too much.





"Where was the cost [in that case]?" he asked.





SBS News has contacted Mr Giles' office for comment.





Mr Giles has previously used changes to ministerial directives to soften some elements of Australia's immigration policy, in February ensuring that authorities will now consider how long someone has been in Australia before deporting them over criminal convictions .



