India a 'top tier security partner' of Australia's, Anthony Albanese declares ahead of talks with Narendra Modi

Crucial trade talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the focus of Anthony Albanese's third day in India, where Australia seeks to reap the benefits of the Asian nation's decarbonisation.





The pair will meet for their annual leaders' summit in New Delhi on Friday, with renewable energy and technology to feature on the agenda along with defence and security.





Talks got off to a triumphant start on Thursday when the leaders were met by raucous applause while being given a lap of honour before the fourth Border-Gavaskar cricket Test in Ahmedabad.



Mr Albanese said India is a "top-tier security partner" for Australia during an inspection of India's first domestically built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, in Mumbai.





He met with naval personnel before climbing into the cockpit of an Indian light fighter jet.





He also used the visit to confirm Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time later this year.



Prime Minister Albanese's attention now turns to securing Australia a bigger role in helping India slash its carbon emissions in the coming years.





India has set ambitious goals of 50 per cent renewable energy and 30 per cent electric vehicle usage by 2030.





Trade Minister Don Farrell, who's leading a business delegation on the trip, said Australia could help India as it goes green.



"We are talking both about supplying our traditional fossil fuels but also India is very committed to decarbonisation," he said.





"We have great prospects of expanding our role in that decarbonisation process that's going on in India.





"They're very interested in our critical minerals but they're also interested in the supply of hydrogen which of course will take the place of gas as we transition to a decarbonised economy."





Mr Farrell said a free trade deal between the two nations was already bearing fruit, with more than $2.5 billion worth of Australian produce hitting India.



India and Australia are also expected to sign an agreement to bring their film industries closer together.





"For me, films are food for the soul ... they tell stories, help us to feel, and reflect who we are and where we come from," Mr Albanese said.





"I look forward to seeing more Indian-Australian co-productions on our screens showcasing the best of both our cultures, landscapes and people."





He will also address the Indian Institute of Technology about opportunities to strengthen higher education links, holding a question and answer session with students.



