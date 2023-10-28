World

Iranian teen hospitalised after alleged metro confrontation has died, state media reports

A group of people on a train platform

Geravand was not observing hijab rules at the time of the alleged attack. Iranian authorities have denied reports of any such attack. Source: AAP / Iranian state television/AP

Key Points
  • State media in Iran has reported that Armita Geravand has died after falling into a coma earlier this month.
  • Rights groups previously said she was hospitalised after an alleged confrontation with morality police in Tehran.
  • Authorities denied involvement at the time, saying Geravand had suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure.
Iranian teenager Armita Geravand died on Saturday a month after
falling into a coma following a disputed incident
on Tehran's metro, media in the Islamic republic said.

"Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage," the Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Saturday, adding she had since died.

The Borna news agency, affiliated with the youth ministry, also said Geravand had died "after intensive medical treatment and 28 days of hospitalisation in intensive care".

The 16-year-old ethnic Kurd was hospitalised in Tehran after she fell unconscious on the metro.

Her case was first reported on 3 October by Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the underground train network.
Authorities say she suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and denied that any "physical or verbal altercations" had taken place.

But rights groups have said the teen was critically wounded during an alleged assault by members of Iran's morality police.

Last week, Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted doctors as saying that Geravand had "suffered a fall resulting in brain damage followed by continued convulsions, a decline in brain oxygen and a cerebral oedema after a sudden drop in blood pressure".
It came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, also a young Iranian Kurd, following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women in an incident that
sparked mass protests
across the Islamic republic.

The death of 22-year-old Amini in the custody of morality police in September 2022 was a catalyst for the biggest show of opposition to Iranian authorities in years.

Months of
protests
rattled Iran's clerical leadership and only dwindled in the face of a crackdown that according to activists resulted in thousands arrested and hundreds killed.
Women are required by law to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes in Iran, where the secular and Western-backed Shah was deposed in a revolution in 1979.

Violators face public rebuke, fines, or arrest for defying the strict Islamic dress code but more women have been appearing unveiled in public places such as restaurants and shops since Amini's death.
3 min read
Published 28 October 2023 7:42pm
Source: AFP, AAP
Tags
Iran

