Israeli forces carrying out raid inside Gaza's besieged al-Shifa hospital

The Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender.





Less than an hour earlier, around 1am local time (10am AEDT), a Gaza health ministry spokesman said Israel had told officials in the enclave that it would raid the Shifa hospital complex "in the coming minutes."



In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said: "Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa hospital."





The military added: "The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians."



Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, told Al Jazeera television that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex.





"There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital," Bursh said.





In the West Bank, a separate Palestinian enclave not controlled by Hamas, Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai Alkaila said Israel was "committing a new crime against humanity, medical staff and patients by besieging" al-Shifa.





"We hold the occupation forces fully responsible for the lives of the medical staff, patients and displaced people in al-Shifa," Alkaila said in a statement.



Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, had become the focus of international alarm in recent days, with global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire Source: AFP / -/AFP via Getty Images Israel has said that Hamas has a command centre underneath al-Shifa hospital, the biggest in Gaza, and uses the hospital and tunnels underneath to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Hamas denies this.





The United States said on Tuesday that its own intelligence supported those conclusions.





Hamas said on Wednesday that US announcement had effectively given a "green light" for Israel to raid the hospital.





The group said it held Israel and US President Joe Biden fully responsible for the operation.



Israeli forces have waged fierce street battles against Hamas fighters over the past 10 days before advancing into the centre of Gaza City and surrounding al-Shifa.



Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' 7 October attack in which more than 1,200 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.





More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.



Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.



Thousands of civilians trapped inside hospitals, Hamas says

Five weeks after Israel began its assault on Gaza, the fate of al-Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility in recent days, with global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire after five weeks of an Israeli assault on Gaza.





Hamas says 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other civilians are trapped inside al-Shifa hospital grounds, under constant fire from Israeli snipers and drones.





Amid shortages of fuel, water and supplies, it says 40 patients have died in recent days.





Thirty-six babies are left from the neo-natal ward after three died.



Without fuel for generators to power incubators, the babies were being kept as warm as possible, lined up eight to a bed.





Palestinians trapped in the hospital dug a mass grave on Tuesday to bury patients who died and no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators, Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza's health ministry spokesman, said.





Qidra said there were about 100 bodies decomposing inside and no way to get them out.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply disturbed by the "dramatic loss of life" in the hospitals, his spokesperson said.





"In the name of humanity, the secretary-general calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," the spokesman told reporters.





Around two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless , unable to escape the territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.



Palestinian children take refuge in a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza amid continuing Israeli attacks. Source: Getty / Abed Rahim Khatib

Questions raised about international law

Israel's move toward Shifa hospital raised questions about how it would interpret international laws on protection of medical facilities and the thousands of displaced people sheltering there, UN human rights officials have said.





Hospitals are protected buildings under international humanitarian law. But allegations that Shifa is also being used for military purposes complicated the situation because that would also breach international law, U.N. officials have said.





Medical units used for acts harmful to the enemy, and which have ignored a warning to stop doing so, lose their special protection under international law.



Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch, said before Israel's raid that even if Hamas was proven to be using hospitals to conduct military operations, international law required that effective warnings be given before attacks.





This meant people there needed a safe place to go and a safe way to get there, Shakir said.





"It's very alarming because you have to remember hospitals in Gaza are housing tens of thousands of displaced persons."





Israel said in its statement on Wednesday that it had given Gaza authorities 12 hours to cease military activities within the hospital. "Unfortunately, it did not," the military statement said.





