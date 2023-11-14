Israeli forces carrying out 'targeted operation' at Gaza's besieged al-Shifa hospital

Key Points The Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday they were carrying out a 'targeted operation' at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital.

Al-Shifa has been at the centre of a growing crisis in recent days, as Israeli forces encircled Gaza's largest hospital.

The UN Secretary-General has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as more hospitals shut down operations.

The Israeli military said its forces were carrying out a "targeted operation against Hamas" on Wednesday within Gaza's biggest hospital, al-Shifa.





In a post on social media platform X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the operation was based on "intelligence information" and was an "operational necessity". It called upon Hamas militants to "surrender".



Gaza's health ministry spokesperson had earlier said Israeli forces had warned of an imminent raid on al-Shifa.







Ashraf al-Qidra told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that Israel "informed us that it will raid al-Shifa hospital complex in the coming minutes".





The Palestinian Authority's health ministry said they held Israel's "raiding forces fully responsible for the lives of medical staff, patients and displaced people in Gaza's al-Shifa hospital".



Crisis at al-Shifa

Palestinians trapped inside the hospital had been digging a 'mass grave' on Tuesday to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.





Israeli forces had surrounded al-Shifa, which they say sits atop an underground headquarters of Hamas militants.





Hamas, Gaza's ruling Islamist group, denies fighters are present and said 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other civilians are trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from snipers and drones.



It said 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were knocked out.





In the lead-up to the attack, Israel's military released video and photos of what it said were weapons Hamas had stored in the basement of another hospital, Rantissi, specialising in cancer treatment for children. Hamas said the images were staged.



The White House has said its independent intelligence supported Israel's claim that Hamas was using Gaza's hospitals, including al-Shifa, to hide command posts and hostages.



UN reiterates call for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire'

Prior to Israeli's military action, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was deeply disturbed by the "dramatic loss of life" in the hospitals, his spokesperson said.





"In the name of humanity, the secretary-general calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," the spokesman told reporters.



Five weeks after Israel swore to destroy Hamas in retaliation for a cross-border assault by militants, the fate of al-Shifa had become a focus of international alarm, including from Israel's closest ally, the United States.



Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza's health ministry spokesman, reached by telephone inside the hospital compound prior to Israel's military action, said there were about 100 bodies decomposing inside and no way to get them out.



"We are planning to bury them today in a mass grave inside the al-Shifa medical complex. It is going to be very dangerous as we don’t have any cover or protection from the ICRC," he told Reuters, referring to the International Committee of the Red Cross/Crescent.





Thirty-six babies were left from the neo-natal ward after three died. Without fuel for generators to power incubators, the babies were being kept as warm as possible, lined up eight to a bed.



Israel had denied the hospital was under siege and said its forces allowed exit routes for those inside.





Medics and officials inside the hospital denied this, saying those trying to leave had come under fire. The situation could not be independently verified.





Medical charity Médecins sans Frontières said shots were fired on Tuesday at one of its bases near al-Shifa, where MSF staff and their families, more than 100 people in total, were sheltering.





"They ran out of food last night," MSF said on X. "We have been trying to evacuate them for three days. MSF is asking the Israeli army and Hamas to provide safe passage."



Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' 7 October attack in which more than 1,200 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.





More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.



Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.





Israel's response to Hamas' 7 October attack , including a total siege and constant bombardment of the crowded enclave, has alarmed countries around the world. Israel says Hamas is to blame for harm to civilians because fighters hide among them; Hamas denies this.





Around two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.



Palestinian children take refuge in a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza amid continuing Israeli attacks. Source: Getty / Abed Rahim Khatib

Loved ones of hostages plead for government action

Relatives of hostages have set off from Tel Aviv on a days-long protest march to Jerusalem to plead for more government action.





Yuval Haran, from Kibbutz Be'eri, where Hamas fighters killed scores of civilians including his father, said he was marching out of desperation to free seven family members.





"For 39 days we have been in infinite anxiety. We are living [with] this pain each and every moment. And I cannot keep sitting down and waiting," he said. "They must be brought home now."



Palestinians killed in the West Bank

Israeli forces killed at least eight Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, seven of them in clashes during a raid in the town of Tulkarm near the boundary with Israel, Palestinian medics and local media said.





The Israeli army and police said their forces, sent into Tulkarm to detain suspected militants, came under fire and killed several Palestinian gunmen in the ensuing skirmish.





An Israeli airstrike hit a group of Palestinians who opened fire and threw a bomb at the forces, an army and police statement said.



READ MORE War is raging in Gaza. Violence against Palestinians is also surging in the West Bank

Tulkarm, a major crossing point into Israel, has seen a series of clashes between Israeli forces and local militant groups as well as bands of stone-throwing youths during a sharp surge in violence since the deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas gunmen last month.





Tuesday's raid came after the al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, put out a video claiming two attacks near the northern West Bank city of Nablus two days previously.





An eighth Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire on Tuesday in Beit Aynoun, north of the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, medical officials said.



