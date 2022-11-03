Advocates had warned of the dangers of a real estate data breach. It just happened

Key Points Australian real estate agency Harcourts said it suffered a cyber attack last month.

Harcourts Melbourne City said the personal information of tenants, landlords, and tradespeople was potentially exposed.

The breach came after digital rights advocates warned that a data breach in the real estate sector could be worse than the Optus and Medibank hacks.

Australian real estate agency Harcourts has revealed it was affected by a cyber attack last month, with the personal information of tenants, landlords, and tradespeople potentially exposed.





In an email sent to customers of the Melbourne City branch of Harcourts, the company said it became aware on 24 October that an unknown third party had accessed its rental property database.





Harcourts said the breach occurred when the account of an employee at service provider Stafflink, which gives the company administrative support, was allegedly compromised and accessed by that unknown third party.



"We are still investigating the incident but understand it has occurred through the employee using their own device for work purposes rather than the usual (and more secure) company-issued device," the email said.





"Importantly, our networks, accounts and your personal information are now all secure and our services are able to continue as normal."





SBS News has contacted Stafflink for comment.





It's not known how many people were impacted by the breach.





The revelation comes just over a week after digital rights advocates warned SBS News that a data breach in the real estate sector could be worse than the recent Optus and Medibank hacks.



What types of information could be exposed?

Harcourts said while it "promptly revoked access" to the affected Stafflink employee's account once it became aware of the breach, some information may still have been visible to the third party for "a short window of time".





For tenants, that included:



Their full legal name

Their email address

Their home address

Their phone number

A copy of their signature

Any photo identification they supplied to Harcourts

For landlords and tradespeople, it included:



Their full legal name

Their email address

Their address

Their phone number

A copy of their signature

Their bank details

"We are confident that no other personal information was affected and that all personal information we hold is once again secure," the company said.





It urged recipients of the email to be aware of any suspicious activity in their online accounts and beware of potential phishing scams.



Do real estate agents ask for too much information from renters?

Digital Rights Watch said the Harcourts breach has exposed renters and landlords to potential harms such as identity theft and serves as a reminder of the dangers of allowing companies to collect and store large amounts of personal data.





"Renters, in particular, are asked to provide everything from passports to employment histories when applying for a house and this pool of data was clearly a ripe target for hackers," the organisation's executive director James Clark said in a statement.





"The only way to minimise the harm of a data breach is to not collect and store so much information to begin with," he said.



What needs to change?

Mr Clark said the Harcourts breach shows why "comprehensive privacy reform" is needed in Australia, so companies aren't allowed to collect or store more data than they reasonably need.





"We also need a regulator that is well-resourced and empowered to ensure companies are complying with privacy law," he said.





Mr Clark said in some states and territories, there are limits on what real estate agencies are allowed to collect.



"For example in Victoria they aren't meant to collect full bank statements, but many agents still ask for this information," he said.





"It's not just about what is legal – it's also a question of power.





"As long as agents have the ability to make you homeless, renters will do what they ask, and regulations mean very little if they are poorly enforced."



