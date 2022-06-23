Jacinta Allan tipped to become Victoria's new deputy premier after four ministers resign

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has laid the foundation for Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan to one day become his successor, endorsing her as the next deputy premier.





Victorian Labor's senior leadership will recommend in a meeting on Saturday that caucus elect Ms Allan as the state party's second in command.





She would replace outgoing Deputy Premier James Merlino, who on Friday announced his intention to retire at the November state election.





Health Minister Martin Foley, Police Minister Lisa Neville and Sports Minister Martin Pakula also issued a flurry of statements on Friday morning revealing their decisions not to recontest their seats and to step down from cabinet.





Long-standing Labor convention usually dictates the Socialist Left and Right factions install one of their own as either the premier or deputy premier.





Both Mr Andrews and Ms Allen are members of the former, and bucking the trend would give the left faction the two most senior posts within government.



Treasurer Tim Pallas said he would lobby his colleagues from the Right to put factional politics aside and support Ms Allan.





"I am a very strong supporter of Jacinta Allan to be the deputy premier," he said.





"She's a passionate advocate in the parliament for her community. She will be a great demonstration, I would think, of this government's renewal but also its commitment."





Mr Andrews was keen to point out there had been flexibility in the arrangement in the past, referring to former deputy premier John Thwaites, and his successor Rob Hulls.





"Let's not get into these sorts of games," he said.





"I'm very confident ... that caucus will make the right decision."







The promotion would move Ms Allan closer to becoming Victoria's first female premier in 30 years, after Joan Kirner's government lost the 1992 election.





Mr Andrews insists he has the energy for another four years if re-elected in November, despite nearly becoming paralysed in a serious fall last year.





"I didn't get well to get out. I got well to get back and do the work, finish what we've started," he added.





While noting the final call rests with caucus, Ms Allan said she was humbled to garner the support of her senior colleagues.





"I particularly thank the premier for his support ... to take on the reins from an outstanding deputy premier in James Merlino," she said.





Five new ministers will also be chosen during the meeting.



Mr Andrews thanked the four senior government ministers, who announced their retirement on Friday, ahead of the November state election.





"I'm very sad to have been advised and to announce the farewell of a number of my close friends and colleagues," Mr Andrews told reporters.





"But when the time is right, when you know, then this is the right decision to make in the interest of not just the government, but in the interest of our state."





The resignations prompted a cabinet reshuffle and portfolio arrangements will be discussed at the caucus meeting on Saturday, Mr Andrews announced.



In the interim, Natalie Hutchins will take over the education and training portfolios and Danny Pearson will oversee the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.





Ben Carroll will step into the jobs portfolio while Lily D'Ambrosio will take on responsibility for the Department of Environment, Planning, Land and Water.





Health will become the responsibility of Mary-Anne Thomas.



Mr Andrews said he could never repay Mr Merlino for his loyalty and said Victorians couldn't have had a better acting premier during his own absence last year.





“No premier could ask for a better deputy than James Merlino. He is a person of courage and conviction,” the Premier said.



Mr Andrews spoke of Mr Merlino's work in the mental health portfolio, in particular the implementation of recommendations from Victoria's Royal Commission.





“James leaves that the ministry and will leave the parliament knowing that just yesterday, introducing the most profound rewrite of the Mental Health Act in the history of our state, leading our nation … That will change lives. It will save lives.”





Mr Merlino said renewal was critical for any government for fresh ideas and new energy.





"As hard as this is, I believe in my heart that renewal, new cabinet ministers around the table, is the best thing for the government and our state," Mr Merlino said.





"It is hard to leave my beloved portfolio of education and mental health. But there does come a time for everyone… For me it is 20 years."





Mr Foley's exit, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, means the party will appoint a fourth health minister in as many years.





"The past two years have been a tough time for all Victorians," Mr Foley said.



"Many of us have come to reflect on what we aspire to achieve. I am no different. I am looking forward to contributing to a better, fairer, sustainable Victoria in a different capacity."





Mr Pakula's lower house seat of Keysborough has been scrapped as part of an electoral redistribution, but he had been expected to move to the upper house.





Ms Neville took extended leave last year while battling severe Crohn's disease flare-ups, and shed the emergency services portfolio when she returned to work in August.



She said her decision to retire was one of the hardest of her life and had been made in consultation with doctors.





"My recovery in 2021 allowed me to resume work in late 2021, but I know I cannot give another four years," she said.





"I wish it were otherwise, but I must be honest with myself, the wonderful people I work with and the Bellarine community."





As few as 10 of the 22 Victorian Labor MPs sworn into cabinet after the 2018 election will remain at the November election.





Opposition leader Matthew Guy argued the exits were more a revolt than party renewal.



