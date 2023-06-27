Jamal says he's owed $10,000, amid claims of 'rampant' wage theft by NDIS providers

Key Points The Australian Services Union alleges NDIS disability workers are severely underpaid.

The union says 10 per cent of providers are self-reporting underpayment.

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has promised to investigate.

Jamal Banfield estimates he was underpaid at least $10,000 in his job as a disability support worker, working with people with complex disabilities and high needs.





He told SBS News there were warning signs that he might be illegally underpaid and overworked, during his induction in April 2021.





"The (person running the meeting) made an off-the-cuff comment saying that because we were casuals we wouldn't get paid overtime and we could work as much as we wanted, and I thought that was very strange," Mr Banfield said.



Within a couple of months Mr Banfield says he was working 50-60 hour weeks - he needed to keep working more and more hours because he wasn't getting the rate the award said he was owed.





"At one point, I ended up doing a 24-hour shifts and triple and double shifts. And I was like, 'surely there's something in here where you do get some level of overtime'."





Mr Banfield said he was told once again he wouldn't be paid overtime because he was a casual.





"From my reading of the award, you should be getting overtime from 10 hours onwards."





"They said they only apply the award in parts, and because we overpay in some areas, we underpay in others."



Mr Banfield says because he was getting paid 50c more than the award on weekdays, the company then paid him $7 an hour less than the award on Saturdays.





He says the company also classified him as deserving a lower pay grade, meaning he was paid at least $3.30 per hour less than the minimum rate of pay for his entire employment period.





Mr Banfield is no longer working for the company and with the help of the Australian Services Union, is part of a group that's taken it to the Fair Work Commission.





He said working there left him exhausted from working an unsafe amount of hours, and "disgusted" about the treatment of staff.





"My quality of life was pretty severely inhibited... I had to pull back on working so much because it was affecting my life and my relationships."





He says it was very mentally taxing “having to be switched on all the time and be alert of your surroundings and constantly doing risk assessments if you're going anywhere into the community.”



The NDIS Minister Bill Shorten is vowing to investigate union allegations some providers are underpaying disability support workers. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch “I was working with a client with very high-level behaviours. So the threat of violence and was very high and you had to be on alert all the time, keeping them and others safe.”





NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has promised to investigate allegations of widespread underpayment of disability support workers connected to the NDIS.





The Australian Services Union (ASU) NSW & ACT has alleged 10 per cent of providers are self-reporting underpayment of disability supporters below the hourly award rate.





"There should not be an NDIS service provider underpaying their employees, because we pay the service provider to pay people legally," Mr Shorten told ABC radio on Tuesday.





"If an employer is underpaying their employees what they've been remunerated for, that's just not on, there is no acceptable excuse," he said.





He said he has asked the NDIA - the organisation that governs the disability scheme - to follow up on the ASU's claims.



"We will find you," he said about NDIS providers who are committing wage theft.





The ASU said this month it has referred two providers to the NDIS Commission, the NDIA, and the Fair Work Ombudsman, for further probing as part of its investigations of more than 30 providers in NSW.





Wage theft in the disability support sector is "rampant,” ASU NSW & ACT secretary Angus McFarland said.





“It’s criminal to underpay staff - it’s even worse during a cost of living crisis. Next month, disability support workers on minimum award wages will be entitled to a 5.75 per cent pay rise thanks to the Fair Work Commission, " he said.





"I question whether the full benefit will be passed on to all workers if greedy providers continue underpaying our essential workers."



