Jobs Summit: More fee-free TAFE places announced as ideas raised on immigration, role of women

An additional 180,000 fee-free TAFE places will be created by 2023 as part of a major training package launched at the government's jobs and skills summit.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told attendees at the summit on Thursday the $1.1 billion package would be jointly funded by federal, state and territory governments.



He said Australians need to gain the skills required to get good jobs.





"I want this to be the beginning, not the end, of progress we see on skills over the next two days," he said.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers outlined the challenges facing the economy that are "largely agreed, and already understood", including migration settings and bargaining rules that are no longer fit for purpose.



He also said he wanted to see a lift in wages at the same time as boosted profits.





"Rising profits and rising wages, not rising profits or rising wages," Dr Chalmers called for in his opening address.





He urged participants to strive for collaboration over the two day event.





"Each of us walked in this morning with different backgrounds, different opinions and different objectives - but with a common purpose - to help build a bigger, better trained and more productive workforce," he said.



The future of Australia's migration program is one of the major topics up for discussion at the summit. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Permanent migration intake high on agenda

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) have already found common ground on several key issues, including lifting permanent migration numbers.





"We haven't put a figure on it, but we have a common understanding that moving towards a more permanent migration system and lifting the number of permanent migrants goes along with the other things we've said about making sure that people have access to jobs and skills and opportunities," ACTU president Michele O'Neil said.





Both groups also want the industrial relations system made "simpler, fairer, and more accessible".



Women key focus on day one of summit

The first day will also discuss the participation of women in the workforce.





ACTU and BCA both called for Commonwealth paid parental leave to be boosted to 26 weeks from 18 to help increase women's participation in the workforce.





"We don't agree on everything but where we can find solutions, of course we should," Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott said.



Meanwhile, Ms O'Neil used her session on the panel to note how women continue to lag that of men.





She said women need to be able to bargain together to get their wages moving.





"By keeping bargaining to the single enterprise, we will lock women out of pay rises for generations...let’s get on with it.



Calls for student visa reform to boost worker numbers

While not invited to the summit, several community organisations urged the federal government to offer automatic residency to international students to address local skills shortages and fill job vacancies.





The Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue said giving select international students the right to stay and work in Australia would boost the skilled workforce and reverse the 'brain drain'.





"Greater Western Sydney is a region crying out for a local, skilled workforce, with close to one-third of local businesses struggling to find suitable staff," Dialogue Chairman Christopher Brown said.



"Offering international students who complete a minimum three-year degree the opportunity to stay and work will help us attract and retain the best and brightest talent from overseas, while allowing enough time for the new residents to be thoroughly vetted," he added.





Neha Madhok, National Director at Democracy in Colour said the summit provided an opportunity "to right over a decade of wrongs towards the migrants, international students and temporary visa holders who have been treated like second class citizens for too long".





"Migration with dignity means: job security, fair wages and conditions, a simple and fast visa process, and a clear pathway to permanent residency," she said.



