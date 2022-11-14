Joe Biden and Xi Jinping vow to avoid conflict as they meet ahead of G20 summit

Key Points Mr Biden and Mr Xi are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

It's the first formal talks between China and the US since Mr Biden became president.

Monday's meeting is unlikely to produce a joint statement, the White House has said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met on Monday for long-awaited talks that come as relations between their countries are at their lowest in decades, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade.





The two, holding their first in-person talks since Mr Biden became president, met on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Mr Biden and Mr Xi shook hands in front of a row of Chinese and US flags as they met at the luxury hotel Mulia on Nusa Dua bay in Bali.



"The world has come to a crossroads," Mr Xi said vowing a "candid" discussion of issues that have riven relations between the world's two leading powers.





"The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship," he said.





For his part, Mr Biden greeted Mr Xi with a smile that belied the growing competition between the nation that has defined the last century and a rival that seeks to define the next one.





Mr Biden said he wanted the United States and China to "manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming conflict."



They are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, issues that will also loom over the G20 that is being held without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Putin at the G20 summit - the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February - after the Kremlin said Mr Putin was too busy to attend. Russia's foreign ministry said a report that Mr Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Bali was fake news.



Mr Xi arrived on Bali for the G20 summit earlier on Monday. Mr Biden arrived late on Sunday.





On Sunday, Mr Biden told Asian leaders in Cambodia that US communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, with tough talks almost certain in the days ahead.





Relations have been roiled in recent years by growing tensions over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the South China Sea, trade practices and US restrictions on Chinese technology.





But US officials said there have been quiet efforts by both Beijing and Washington over the past two months to repair ties.





"These meetings do not take place in isolation, they are part of a very sustained process," said one Biden administration official.





"We have engaged in serious, sustained - dozens and dozens of hours - of quiet diplomacy behind the scenes.





"I think we are satisfied with the seriousness that both sides have brought to that process."



Source: AAP, SBS US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters in Bali the meeting was "intended to stabilise the relationship between the United States and China, and to create a more certain atmosphere for US businesses".





She said that Mr Biden had been clear with China about national security concerns regarding restrictions on sensitive US technologies and had raised concern about the reliability of Chine supply chains for commodities like minerals.



'Unapologetic' US defence of Ukraine

Mr Biden and Mr Xi, who have held five phone or video calls since Mr Biden became president in January 2021, last met in person during the Obama administration when Mr Biden was vice president.





Monday's meeting is unlikely to produce a joint statement, the White House has said.





G20 summit host President Joko Widodo of Indonesia said he hoped the gathering could "deliver concrete partnerships that can help the world in its economic recovery".





However, one of the main topics at the G20 will be Russia's war in Ukraine and Mr Biden will be "unapologetic" in his defence of the European nation, US officials said last week.



Mr Xi and Mr Putin have grown increasingly close in recent years, bound by their shared distrust of the West, and reaffirmed their partnership just days before Russia invaded Ukraine. But China has been careful not to provide any direct material support that could trigger Western sanctions against it.





Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during the summit in Cambodia, suggesting China was uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, the Biden administration official said.





The West has accused Russia of making irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons since its February invasion of Ukraine. Russia has in turn accused the West of "provocative" nuclear rhetoric.



Mr Lavrov said on Sunday the West was "militarising" Southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for more confrontation with Western leaders at the G20.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would address the G20 gathering by videolink on Tuesday.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to meet Mr Lavrov at the G20, a Downing Street spokesperson said. He is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Biden.





Mr Sunak will call on G20 leaders for coordinated action to address economic instability and the rising cost of living in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his government said.



