Joe Biden has cancelled his Australia visit over the US debt ceiling crisis

Key Points United States President Joe Biden has cancelled a visit to Australia scheduled for next week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the visit would be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The leaders of Australia, the US, Japan and India were all scheduled to meet in Sydney on 24 May for a Quad meeting.





Mr Biden was due to address the federal parliament in Canberra the day before.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he took a call from Mr Biden early on Wednesday morning.





"The president apologised that he would now have to postpone this visit because of the unfolding difficulties he is facing in his negotiations with the US Congress over the US government debt ceiling," Mr Albanese said.





"These negotiations are scheduled to enter their critical and concluding phase during the last week of May.



"Regrettably, this conflicts with the President's visits to Sydney and Canberra - including the Quad Summit scheduled for 24 May."





In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Australia, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said Mr Biden would return to the US on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit.





"The President spoke to Prime Minister Albanese earlier today to inform him that he will be postponing his trip to Australia," Ms Jean-Pierre said.





"He also invited the Prime Minister for an official state visit at a time to be agreed by the teams."



Mr Albanese said the two leaders had agreed to reschedule his visit to Australia as soon as possible.



What will happen with the Quad meeting now?

Earlier, White House national security spokesman John Kirby confirmed Mr Biden was going to Japan for the G7 summit at the end of the week.





He noted Mr Biden would meet the Quad leaders - including Mr Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - at the three-day G7 summit in Hiroshima.





Mr Albanese said the government was now in discussions with Tokyo and Delhi about Prime Minister Kishida's and Prime Minister Modi's travel.





"Once those discussions are concluded, we will make a further announcement on their travel," he added.



"In the meantime, I look forward to meeting with both prime ministers and the president at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on 20-21 May."





The Quad is not a military alliance and was set up to counter Chinese influence in the region.





Ms Jean-Pierre said the Quad was "vital" to achieving foreign policy goals.





"Revitalising and reinvigorating our alliances and advancing partnerships like the Quad remains a key priority for the President.





"This is vital to our ability to advance our foreign policy goals and better promote global stability and prosperity."



What is going on with the US debt ceiling?

President Biden was set to travel in the middle of high-stakes negotiations on the US debt ceiling.





The wrangling in Washington between the White House and Congress Republicans revolves around a deal to raise the US government's $US31.4 trillion ($A46.9 trillion) debt ceiling and avert an economically catastrophic default.



The US debt ceiling is set to expire on 1 June, with the Treasury Department warning the US government will be unable to pay its bills beyond that date unless the White House and Congress agree to raise it.





Annual debt ceiling negotiations have routinely been a game of chicken, used by both parties to extract concessions before striking a deal, often at the eleventh hour.





The US has never defaulted on its debt.





"The President has made clear that members of Congress from both parties and chambers must come together to prevent default, as they have 78 times before," Ms Jean-Pierre said.



"The President and his team will continue to work with Congressional leadership to deliver a budget agreement that can reach the President’s desk."





In a 2021 report, the White House Council of Economic Advisors was stark on the possible impacts of that changing: a global recession, frozen credit markets across the world, decimated stock markets, and mass unemployment globally.





And rhetoric has been escalating recently, with former president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, Donald Trump, appearing to endorse the prospect of a default.





“I say to the Republicans out there: if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to do a default,” he said last week.



