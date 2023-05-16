Joe Biden reportedly cancels Australia visit over US debt-ceiling crisis

President Joe Biden has cancelled a visit to Australia, the second leg of his upcoming Asia trip, due to the slow-motion crisis building in Washington over the US debt ceiling, a source familiar with his plans said on Tuesday.





Mr Biden is to attend a three-day summit of G7 leaders that starts on Friday, and will return to the United States on Sunday, the source said.





He was scheduled to make a brief, historic stop in Papua New Guinea, then travel to Australia for a meeting of the Japan, Australia, India, US grouping known as the Quad countries.



It would have been the first visit by a US president to Australia in almost a decade and the fifth time a US president had addressed MPs and senators. Source: AP / Evan Vucci John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters earlier Tuesday the Australia stop was being reevaluated.





“We’re working through, thinking through, the rest of the trip right now,” Mr Kirby said, as he noted Mr Biden would meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Anthony Albanese at the G7 anyway in Hiroshima, Japan.





The Treasury Department has estimated that the United States will go into a crippling default as early as 1 June if Congress does not lift the debt ceiling.





Mr Kirby told reporters that if Mr Biden's trip "gets truncated or changed or modified in any way," it should be seen as the president putting his priorities in the proper order.





The White House advice on Wednesday comes after just hours Mr Albanese said Mr Biden was going to the G7 and the Quad meeting and that he looked forward to welcoming him along with Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Sydney.





Australia's former ambassador to the US Arthur Sinodinos said the Quad talks wouldn't be the same if the Mr Biden wasn't there.





"Joe Biden did a great thing in elevating the Quad to the leaders level. It's really turbocharged the process and there's lots of good stuff coming out of the process so it would be great to maintain the momentum in Sydney," he told ABC radio this week.





But he noted the stakes were getting high in the US debt ceiling negotiations.





"And obviously there are major economic implications both for the US and globally," he added.



