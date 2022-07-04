Joe Biden vows action on 'senseless gun violence' after deadly parade shooting in Chicago

US President Joe Biden pledged to keep fighting to end the "epidemic" of gun violence in America after a deadly mass shooting at a July 4th parade in a Chicago suburb.





Mr Biden said he and his wife Jill were "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," after six people were killed in the carnage in Highland Park, Illinois.





"I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he said, noting he had signed the first significant gun control measures in decades into law in late June, but that "much more work" remains.



A shooter opened fire during a parade to mark US Independence Day in the state of Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring 24 others, officials said.





"At this time, two dozen people have been transported to Highland Park hospital. Six are confirmed deceased," Commander Chris O'Neil of the city's police told journalists.





The suspected shooter, who is still at large, has been described as a white male aged 18 to 20 with longer black hair, Mr O'Neil said.





"All individuals are still urged to shelter in place at this time," he added.





Nancy Rotering, the mayor of Highland Park, which is located near Chicago, gave the same toll and condemned the holiday violence.





"On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," she said.





Both officials said the shooting began at around 10:14 am (1514 GMT).



Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the state police and the local sheriff's office, are assisting with the response.





An unverified Facebook streaming video purporting to be of the moment the shooting began, shows people seemingly confused by the sound of gun fire then running away from the scene.





Highland Park announced that all 4th of July festivities had been cancelled as a result of the violence, as did nearby Evanston.





"While there is no known threat to Evanston residents, the shooter is still at large; therefore, cancellations are taking place in an abundance of caution," the city said.



Police search the area after the mass shooting. Source: AAP / Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

'Enough is enough'

US Representative Brad Schneider, who was at the parade, said on Twitter that "a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade."





"Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community," he wrote, adding: "Enough is enough!"





"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.





The shooting is part of a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where approximately 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.



A woman wipes away tears as the community grieves following the shooting in Chicago. Source: AAP / Nam Y. Huh The debate over gun control - a deeply divisive issue in the country - was reignited by two massacres in May that saw 10 Black supermarket shoppers gunned down in upstate New York and 21 people, mostly young children, slain at an elementary school in Texas.





Congress passed the first significant bill on gun safety in decades in the wake of those killings. President Joe Biden signed it into law in late June, saying that while it falls short of what is really needed, it will still save lives.



