John Barilaro requested rule change on plum trade jobs a day before announcing retirement, inquiry hears

The original candidate for a plum trade ambassador position in New York now taken by former deputy premier John Barilaro was given verbal confirmation she had the job.





But a parliamentary inquiry heard on Wednesday that Investment NSW had to backflip on the offer last year after the state government stepped in to make the position a political appointment.





Trade department secretary Amy Brown said the relationship with the original candidate, senior Investment NSW bureaucrat Jenny West, deteriorated suddenly after that decision and she was dubbed unsuitable for the position.





The appointment of Mr Barilaro to the lucrative New York post is being scrutinised by the parliamentary inquiry.





Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a separate review into the recruitment process.





Ms Brown told the upper house committee she personally told Ms West she would no longer be getting the role despite an initial verbal offer.





"She was extremely upset about that, understandably so," Ms Brown said.



Amy Brown, Secretary, Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, and Chief Executive Officer, Investment NSW speaks at the inquiry. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE The Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner post comes with a $487,000 salary plus a cost of living allowance which Ms Brown said was less than the $100,000 figure reported in the media.





Ms Brown, who reported to Mr Barilaro when he was NSW trade minister, was grilled on how her former boss came to take the position.





A request was made by Mr Barilaro's office on 3 October last year to move the trade commissioner positions from an in-house decision for Investment NSW to one requiring cabinet approval.





Cabinet is made up of high-level government ministers, including Mr Perrottet.





This meant Investment NSW were obliged to freeze all existing offers.





The following day, on 4 October 2021, Mr Barilaro announced his retirement as an MP.



He was one of a handful of MPs who retired in early October last year following the resignation of then-premier Gladys Berejiklian due to the fallout from her evidence at the Independent Commission Against Corruption.





The government announced Mr Barilaro's appointment to the plum New York role earlier this month, saying he had got the job following a global talent search by a recruitment firm.





Ms Brown said she had decided in April that Mr Barilaro was the preferred candidate.



The government has faced criticism over his appointment to the $500,000-a-year role as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner amid concerns over whether due process was followed.





On Monday, Mr Perrottet said it would be inappropriate for him to give a "running commentary" on Mr Barilaro's appointment.





The premier says he will not comment on the matter while the independent review, overseen by DPC secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter and conducted by former senior bureaucrat Graeme Head, was underway.





"It's not appropriate in terms of following process for anyone in the government to make a running commentary," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Tuesday.



"We've set up an independent process, please respect that process. Allow that independent review to take place. I will receive the report and I will make that public. I've committed to doing that."





The advice from the DPC was that he was "unable to intervene in the process", he said.





"The report that I expect to receive in the coming weeks I will take on board, I will look at the recommendations, and any action that needs to be taken I will."





Earlier, the premier said it was not his understanding that Mr Barilaro would "walk away" from the job, which was created by the former NSW Nationals' leader when he was trade minister.





The upper house last week passed a motion calling on the government to stop Mr Barilaro from taking up the job until the committee reports back.





