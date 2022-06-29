Australia

John Barilaro requested rule change on plum trade jobs a day before announcing retirement, inquiry hears

A NSW parliamentary inquiry has heard then-deputy premier John Barilaro altered the hiring process for a plum trade job the day before he retired as an MP.

John Barilaro

The government has faced criticism over John Barilaro's appointment to the $500,000 a year role as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner amid concerns over whether due process was followed. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

The original candidate for a plum trade ambassador position in New York now taken by former deputy premier John Barilaro was given verbal confirmation she had the job.

But a parliamentary inquiry heard on Wednesday that Investment NSW had to backflip on the offer last year after the state government stepped in to make the position a political appointment.

Trade department secretary Amy Brown said the relationship with the original candidate, senior Investment NSW bureaucrat Jenny West, deteriorated suddenly after that decision and she was dubbed unsuitable for the position.

Advertisement
The appointment of Mr Barilaro to the lucrative New York post is being scrutinised by the parliamentary inquiry.

Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a separate review into the recruitment process.

Ms Brown told the upper house committee she personally told Ms West she would no longer be getting the role despite an initial verbal offer.

"She was extremely upset about that, understandably so," Ms Brown said.
Amy Brown, Secretary, Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, and Chief Executive Officer, Investment NSW during the inquiry into the appointment of John Barilaro as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to the Americas at NSW Parliament House in Sydney, Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Amy Brown, Secretary, Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, and Chief Executive Officer, Investment NSW speaks at the inquiry. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
The Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner post comes with a $487,000 salary plus a cost of living allowance which Ms Brown said was less than the $100,000 figure reported in the media.

Ms Brown, who reported to Mr Barilaro when he was NSW trade minister, was grilled on how her former boss came to take the position.

A request was made by Mr Barilaro's office on 3 October last year to move the trade commissioner positions from an in-house decision for Investment NSW to one requiring cabinet approval.

Cabinet is made up of high-level government ministers, including Mr Perrottet.

This meant Investment NSW were obliged to freeze all existing offers.

The following day, on 4 October 2021, Mr Barilaro announced his retirement as an MP.
READ MORE
John Barilaro to resign as NSW deputy premier and exit politics
He was one of a handful of MPs who retired in early October last year following the
resignation of then-premier Gladys Berejiklian
due to the fallout from her evidence at the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The government announced Mr Barilaro's appointment to the plum New York role earlier this month, saying he had got the job following a global talent search by a recruitment firm.

Ms Brown said she had decided in April that Mr Barilaro was the preferred candidate.
READ MORE
NSW Opposition leader says premier's review into John Barilaro's New York role 'a farce'
The government has faced criticism over his appointment to the $500,000-a-year role as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner amid concerns over whether due process was followed.

Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a separate review into the recruitment to be led by former Public Service Commissioner Graeme Head.

On Monday, Mr Perrottet said it would be inappropriate for him to give a "running commentary" on Mr Barilaro's appointment.

The premier says he will not comment on the matter while the independent review, overseen by DPC secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter and conducted by former senior bureaucrat Graeme Head, was underway.

"It's not appropriate in terms of following process for anyone in the government to make a running commentary," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Tuesday.
READ MORE
John Barilaro temporarily blocked from $500,000-a-year taxpayer-funded job in the US
"We've set up an independent process, please respect that process. Allow that independent review to take place. I will receive the report and I will make that public. I've committed to doing that."

The advice from the DPC was that he was "unable to intervene in the process", he said.

"The report that I expect to receive in the coming weeks I will take on board, I will look at the recommendations, and any action that needs to be taken I will."

Earlier, the premier said it was not his understanding that Mr Barilaro would "walk away" from the job, which was created by the former NSW Nationals' leader when he was trade minister.

The upper house last week passed a motion calling on the government to stop Mr Barilaro from taking up the job until the committee reports back.

The government announced Mr Barilaro's appointment earlier this month, saying he had got the job after a global talent search by a recruitment firm.

Since then, leaked emails have reportedly revealed senior Investment NSW bureaucrat Jenny West was poised last year to be named as the successful candidate.
SHARE
4 min read
Published 29 June 2022 at 10:11am, updated 35 minutes ago at 12:11pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

Cashless debit card to be abolished in Australia after scathing report on ineffectiveness

Cashless debit card to be abolished in Australia after scathing report on ineffectiveness

Australia

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

World

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Immigration

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

World

Australia's first two Muslim federal ministers say symbolism matters, but their responsibility is to deliver

Australia's first two Muslim federal ministers say symbolism matters, but their responsibility is to deliver

Politics