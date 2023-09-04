John Farnham in the spotlight for lending voice to Yes campaign

Key Points You're the Voice features in a video advocating for a Yes vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

Some Australians are not happy the song is being associated with the matter.

While many found the ad touching, others have responded by throwing their John Farnham albums in the bin.

John Farnham’s decision to allow his biggest song to be used as part of the Yes campaign in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has received mixed responses.





While Farnham said he hoped You’re the Voice, which "changed [his] life", could in some small way help to change the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for the better, not everyone is happy with the use of the song.



You're the Voice and the Yes campaign

The Uluru Dialogue - the organisation dedicated to advancing the Uluru Statement from the Heart – has created a video that pairs the anthemic song with transformative moments in Australian history and leads into the upcoming national vote.



While many people on social media described the video as powerful and emotional, sharing messages about how people's votes would make history, others criticised Farnham.





A number of people expressed their disappointment in the musician lending the song to the cause, upset that it would be associated with the matter.





Some Farnham fans are so outraged they have posted that they will no longer support the musician, with some even throwing out their Farnham CDs.



A fan club dedicated to Farnham has had to restrict comments on its Facebook page since the release of the video.





John Farnham Fan Club posted on Monday morning reminding Facebook users: “This page is for celebrating John and his music. It is not the appropriate forum for comments relating to the Voice referendum, therefore all comments will be removed.”



Opposition leader's dig over You're the Voice lyrics

In response to the use of the song in the pro-Voice video, Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who is against establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, suggested the lyrics were fitting , pointing to the line, “You’re the voice, try to understand it”.





Dutton has long argued not enough information has been provided to the public about how the Voice would operate.



Tim Wheatley, Farnham’s close friend and son of his late manager Glenn Wheatley, said the song is aligned with humanity and is for all Australians.





“You’re the Voice is not aligned with any political party. It is aligned with humanity. It’s a song for all Australians. Always has been, always will be,” Wheatley said.





“Win or lose this referendum, this song will forever remain on the right side of history. Both John and my father have fiercely protected this song’s use for decades, I think for this very moment.”



Farnham's management says singer "gifted" song for Yes ad

Some online commentary centred on the idea Farnham had been paid for the use of his song in the video promoting the Yes vote.





However, a statement from the singer's management shared by entertainment reporter Peter Ford on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, clarified that Farnham had "gifted" the use of the song for the purpose.



Protesters sang You're the Voice

British musician Chris Thompson co-wrote You're the Voice and has spoken about how it was inspired by a nuclear disarmament march that took place in London at the time it was written.







While Farnham has not been actively involved in politics in the past, in 2020, his then-manager Glenn Wheatley slammed the actions of anti-lockdown protesters who sung You're the Voice at a rally.





Wheatley told media Farnham did not personally endorse such protests, which occurred while Melbourne was under strict lockdown conditions in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The manager also criticised the use of the song at far-right demonstrations.





“It was not meant to be a protest song, it was meant to be used as an inspirational song for nations and for people, not in a situation of what was an illegal protest,” he said.



The story of John Farnham

Farnham is one of Australia’s most well-known musicians, and was named Australian of the Year in 1987.





In the 1960s he went from working as a young plumber to becoming a teen sensation. He went on to become the lead singer of the Little River Band in the 1980s, before returning to performing solo.





In 1986, You’re the Voice - from Farnham's comeback album Whispering Jack - revived the singer's stalled career, dominating the Australian music charts and performing well in some European countries.





Last month, Farnham celebrated being cancer-free, after battling mouth cancer.



He has given the all-clear by his medical team, 12 months on from surgery he underwent to remove the cancer .





Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.



