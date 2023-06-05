Australia

Kathleen Folbigg has been pardoned and will walk free after 20 years behind bars

Kathleen Folbigg, who was earlier convicted of killing her four children, will walk free after 20 years in prison after an inquiry found there was reasonable doubt over her guilt.

Kathleen Folbigg sits in front of microphone wearing a blue top.

Convicted killer Kathleen Folbigg will be released from prison following a decision from NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • Kathleen Folbigg has been pardoned.
  • NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley released a summary of findings.
  • Ms Folbigg was convicted of killing her four children in 2003.
Kathleen Folbigg has been pardoned and released from jail after spending 20 years behind bars for the deaths of her four children.

After a seven week trial in 2003 a jury found Ms Folbigg guilty of killing her four babies - Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura - between 1989 and 1999.

NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said on Monday he had received an advance copy of a summary of an inquiry by Thomas Bathurst into Folbigg's convictions which found there was reasonable doubt about Folbigg's guilt.

"There is a reasonable possibility that three of the children died of natural causes,' it said.
Two women walking outside.
Kathleen Folbigg leaving the Supreme Court of NSW in 2003. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Mr Bathurst was "unable to accept… the proposition that Ms Folbigg was anything but a caring mother for her children".

Mr Daley recommended to Governor Margaret Beazley that Folbigg be pardoned and she had accepted the recommendation.

"She has now been pardoned," Mr Daley said.

"If she is not out already, she will be soon and we wish her well," he said.

Ms Folbigg was being held at Clarence Correctional Centre in Goulburn.

An inquiry into her convictions in April heard credible evidence they might have died of natural causes.

Ms Folbigg has always maintained her innocence, saying her four babies - Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura - all died of natural causes.

Rare genetic variants later identified in Folbigg and her daughters triggered the second inquiry into her conviction not long after a 2019 examination.
Share
2 min read
Published 5 June 2023 11:41am
Updated 38m ago 12:41pm
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A variety of international bank notes.

Think 7 per cent inflation is bad? Spare a thought for those whose prices have doubled

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

Cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Usman Khawaja next to each other.

Cricket Australia defends 26 January scheduling after Gardner, Khawaja pushback

Australia

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

A woman in a purple collared shirt.

What we know about the police tasering that has a 95-year-old fighting for her life

Australia

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World