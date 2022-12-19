Kevin Rudd to become Australia's ambassador to United States

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd, an outspoken critic of former United States President Donald Trump, will become Australia's next ambassador to the United States.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said Mr Rudd — who will take up the role early next year — will bring "unmatched experience" to the role, having served as prime minister and foreign minister, before working extensively in the US.





"I am very pleased that Kevin Rudd is prepared to do this. He certainly doesn't need to do this," Mr Albanese told reporters on Tuesday.





"He's doing it out of a part of what he sees as his service obligation to the country that he loves. I am sure that he will serve very well."





Mr Rudd will be joined by former Australian Industry Group chief executive Heather Ridout, who will become Australia's consul-general in New York.





The former prime minister has been highly critical of former President Donald Trump, who has announced a run to become the US' next leader in 2024.





But Mr Albanese flatly rejected suggestions that could undermine his ability to perform his duties under a future Trump presidency.





"Kevin Rudd will be seen in the United States as a very significant appointment," he said.





Mr Rudd also had a contentious relationship with many of his colleagues during a turbulent leadership period, which saw him removed as prime minister before in 2010 before returning to usurp Julia Gillard in 2013.





Mr Albanese dismissed concerns Mr Rudd would become a de facto second foreign minister in Washington DC.





“Kevin Rudd is an outstanding appointment. He brings a great deal of credit to Australia by agreeing to take up this position as a former prime minister,” he said.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



