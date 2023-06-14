Australia

Labor quietly moves to ban Islamic State flag

A proposal to ban hate symbols from public display has been introduced to the federal parliament, and it includes more in it than just banning Nazi symbols.

A man in army fatigues waves the Islamic State flag.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the Islamic State flag symbolised the "abhorrent" crimes of one of the "world's deadliest and most active terrorist organisations".

KEY POINTS:
  • The Islamic State flag has been added to the government's ban on Nazi symbols.
  • Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says the government condemns Islamophobia.
  • The bill will prohibit public displays of extremist symbols or trade in items bearing these symbols.
The government's efforts to ban Nazi symbols in public have quietly extended to include the Islamic State (IS) flag.

Last week, the government announced it would move to ban displaying Nazi symbols in public or profiteering from their sale, with punishments
of up to a year in jail.


While introducing the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment (Prohibited Hate Symbols and Other Measures) Bill to parliament on Wednesday, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus revealed the IS flag will also be subject to the same conditions.

Mr Dreyfus said the flag symbolised the "abhorrent" crimes of one of the "world's deadliest and most active terrorist organisations".
Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says the flag is symbolic of abhorrent atrocities carried out by the group. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
"The government recognises the important distinction between Islamic State, which is a terrorist organisation with a violent ideology, and the Islamic faith, which is deeply respected and valued as part of Australia's multicultural community," he said.

"The government condemns Islamophobia and stands with the Australian Muslim community in opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

"Islamic State continues to incite and carry out violent acts against Muslims, and non-Muslim religious minorities, within the region and globally."

Mr Dreyfus' public statement made no mention of the flag last week.

The bill will also ban any symbol "so nearly resembles the IS flag ... that it is likely to be confused with, or mistaken for one".

Like the Shahada flag, commonly displayed by Muslims, the IS flag is black and includes the Arabic language in white.
Germany is among a handful of European countries that banned the IS flag in the mid-2010s, at the height of the group's power.

Mr Dreyfus said extremist symbols were potent recruitment tools because they were easy to understand and transcended "language and cultural divides".

But given the swastika - which closely resembles the Nazi Hakenkreuz - is a significant symbol for many Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, the bill includes exemptions on religious grounds.

Mr Dreyfus said other "legitimate" uses of the symbols - including for journalistic, educational, and artistic purposes - will also be permitted.

"It will be the responsibility of the prosecution, not the defence, to prove that the alleged conduct fell outside those exemptions."
2 min read
Published 14 June 2023 1:06pm
By Finn McHugh, Soofia Tariq
Source: SBS News

