Liberal candidate Katherine Deves says she's received 'death threats' over transgender athletes comments

Liberal candidate Katherine Deves says she's received death threats over the controversial comments she made on transgender athletes, which have forced her family to leave Sydney.





Speaking exclusively to SBS News to "broaden" her platform, the mother of three girls sat down with presenter Janice Petersen in a secret location on Sunday.

"I have received death threats. I have had to have the police and the AFP involved. My safety has been threatened. My family are away out of Sydney because I don't want them to witness what I'm going through nor do I want their safety put at risk," she revealed.

Picked by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to run in the Sydney seat, the Liberal candidate immediately ignited controversy over a number of historical transphobic comments she had made on social media - views that have caused public outrage as well as an internal row within the Liberal Party.

In the interview, Ms Deves explains that she's "chastened" by the reaction to her comments, why she is not transphobic, and what she's learned about voicing "complex, nuanced and difficult subjects".

"Going forward, I will be conducting myself in a dignified and respectful fashion. I recognise that the way I prosecuted those arguments was not conducive to proper, reasonable debate," she said.

The controversial candidate also talks about her "shock" of being selected, why she believes she can win the former blue ribbon seat of Warringah and why she considers herself a mouthpiece for those who feel afraid to speak their own mind.

"What we are witnessing right now - we are in a time where it is dangerous to speak your mind," she said.

