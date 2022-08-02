Liberal MPs consider crossing the floor to support climate change legislation

The Coalition is expected to decide whether to block or support the Albanese government's climate change legislation at a party room meeting.





The government's bill will enshrine into law its emissions reduction targets of 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.



Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who will address the first substantive Coalition party room meeting in Canberra on Tuesday, has previously said he does not support the legislation.





But a number of Liberal MPs are considering crossing the floor to back the bill.





Liberal MP Warren Entsch said he had an "open mind" on the legislation.





"I'm not concerned about the number, I just want to be convinced there's an absolute pathway to do it," he told Guardian Australia.





Liberal senator Andrew Bragg previously said he was also considering crossing the floor to support the bill.



Independent Allegra Spender, who ousted moderate Liberal Dave Sharma from the eastern Sydney seat of Wentworth on the back of a climate action campaign, said she would "absolutely" vote for the bill.





"I think business is asking for certainty … so that they can make the investments they need to get carbon out of our economy," she told Sky News.





"I will absolutely support that legislation, but I want the government to go further and I'll be pushing them to take greater policy action there."



Greens undecided on climate bill

Labor has a majority in the lower house but will need extra votes in the Senate to pass the legislation.





It is hopeful of gaining the support of 12 Greens and one crossbencher.





But the Greens, who met for their party room meeting on Tuesday, have not reached a consensus on whether they will support the bill.



Greens Leader Adam Bandt has previously indicated his preference is to improve and pass the legislation, but he continued to hold concerns over the bill.





The Greens have said the proposed target would not go far enough towards reducing emissions and also want an end to new coal and gas development.





The party has also expressed doubts over the whether the proposed legislation would place enough accountability on the government to reach the target.



