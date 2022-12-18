Lionel Messi's Argentina beat France on penalties in thrilling 2022 World Cup Final

Argentina has won the 2022 World Cup after a nail-biting match against France that ended in penalty shoot-outs.





The match at Qatar's Lusail stadium ended in a 3-3 draw after extra time, but Argentina prevailed 4-2 on spot kicks.





No country outside Europe had won the tournament in 20 years, when Brazil defeated Germany in the 2002 tournament.



With seven Ballon d'Ors, Lionel Messi was already considered by many pundits as the best to ever do it. But there was one achievement left on his resume — winning a World Cup for his country.





A late goal by Messi in the second half of extra time put Argentina in the lead.





But France's Kylian Mbappe responded, becoming the second player in history to score a hat-trick in World Cup history.



Both Mbappe and Messi were equal at five goals each for the tournament, and France's Olivier Giroud on four, with all three players contending for the Golden Boot award.





Both teams had won two World Cups going into the match.





But it was the Argentinians who proved too strong.



France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / Fotoarena France's Luis Fernandez won the young player of the tournament, the award won by Mbappe four years ago.





Argentina's Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove, while Mbappe won the Golden Boot with eight goals.





And Messi won the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament.



Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, who reportedly didn't attend the final as not to be a bad luck charm, congratulated his country's players.





"Always together, always united," he said.





"WE'RE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD. No more words. THANK YOU."



The streets of Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, were bustling before and after the match.





That emotion was consistent within the stadium among the Argentina-heavy crowd.







Around 50,000 Argentinians travelled to this year's World Cup.





Messi moved from Argentina to Spain when he was 13 years old to join Barcelona FC. But his heart has always been loyal to his come country.





French fans were worried on Friday over rumours an unknown virus would bench three of the squad's top players, including Raphael Varane, who all had to train separately from the main group. But Les Bleus came in strong on Sunday evening (local time), fronting a full squad.





The summer sun was shining on Argentinian fans watching the match on public screens in the country's capital, Buenos Aires. There were no live sites in Paris due to France's protest against Qatar's human rights record.



Fireworks lit up Qatar's Lusail Iconic Stadium before the match in the closing ceremony of the tournament.





Performers included Qatari songwriter Aisha, American-Nigerian singer Davido, Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna, French rapper Gims, Moroccan-Canadian singer Nora Fatehi, Emirati pop star Balqees, Iraqi musician Rahma Riad and Moroccan vocalist Manal.



