Australia

Malcolm Turnbull warns Anthony Albanese against 'showboating' with Israel visit

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says Anthony Albanese should not make a solidarity visit to Israel, arguing it would not achieve anything.

A composite of two men in suits.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) says Anthony Albanese should not visit the Middle East. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • Turnbull says Anthony Albanese should not visit the Middle East.
  • It follows Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson's joint visit to Israel.
  • Turnbull said the Hamas-Israel war should come to an end.
Anthony Albanese should not make a solidarity visit to Israel despite other
world leaders doing so
, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has urged.

Turnbull said a prime ministerial visit to the Middle East would serve no purpose, as
calls grow for a ceasefire in the region.

READ MORE

UN says Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children' with more than 10,000 people killed

'Leave the showboating for ScoMo and Boris'

Despite former prime minister Scott Morrison and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson making a joint visit to Israel, Turnbull said Albanese
was better off focusing attention on issues at home.


"What's Australia going to do, other than provide sympathy and solidarity? Albanese has got to keep his eye on the ball, which is being prime minister of Australia and advancing the interests of the Australian people," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"Leave the showboating for ScoMo and Boris."
Turnbull also hit back at suggestions from former Liberal MP Dave Sharma, who once held the former prime minister's Sydney electorate of Wentworth, that Albanese should visit Israel.
"Dave's a good bloke, he was a good ambassador in Israel ... but he's running for Liberal Party pre-selection, so I can understand why he's saying that in that context," he said.

As the Hamas-Israel war continues, the death toll in Gaza has risen above 10,000 according to Gaza health authorities, with both Israel and Hamas resisting calls for a ceasefire.
READ MORE

'Everybody's dying': Australians returning from Gaza plead for help for trapped loved ones

Turnbull said while Israel had the right to defend itself following the attacks on 7 October, the fighting should come to an end.

"It's hugely difficult but the sooner this fighting in Gaza can end, the better. It's a terrible loss of life," he said.

"Nobody wants this war to continue, but equally, the threat of Hamas has to be addressed."
The Greens staged a Senate protest on Monday, walking out of parliament to call for free Palestinian territories.

Mehreen Faruqi led her Greens Senate colleagues in a walkout to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

Faruqi said Gaza had become a "graveyard for children" and that the government was shielding Israel from accountability.
READ MORE

'Gutless cowards': Greens invoke 'people's protest' in Senate walkout over Hamas-Israel war

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten hit out against the Greens parliamentary protest.

"I don't think the Greens walking out helps a single soul anywhere. I think that is just political grandstanding," he told ABC TV.

"We want to make sure that we're we're supporting a humanitarian pause. We want to see relief get through to innocent Palestinian civilians."
Share
3 min read
Published 7 November 2023 10:23am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

An artwork showing a map of Australia and a person casting their vote.

Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS' interactive Voice referendum map

Australia

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia

A composite image of an art deco theatre and people sitting in a laneway.

Here are the Melbourne and Sydney neighbourhoods ranked among the world's coolest

Australia

A couple smiling next to each other.

Tim and Rebekah's monthly mortgage repayment increased by about $800 overnight

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

A woman stands for a photo outdoors.

Why Australia’s answer to Greta Thunberg is facing years behind bars

Australia

A group of people wearing army greens holding weapons, surrounded by civilians.

How Hamas secretly built a 'mini-army' to fight Israel

World

A group of men wearing suits walk together. One middle-aged man with a white beard raises his right hand.

What is the Palestinian group Hamas and why has it attacked Israel now?

World