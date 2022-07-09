Man charged over Sydney shooting that left nine-year-old girl in hospital

A man has been charged after a nine-year-old girl was shot outside a home in Sydney's south.





The child was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as the state's anti-bikie and organised crime squad hunted for the alleged gunman.





Police were called to a Connells Point home, 20km south of Sydney's city centre, on Friday evening after reports of shots fired.





Advertisement

The man, 34, was arrested later on Friday in Oatley, a suburb across from where the shooting took place, where police also found a burnt-out car.









Another car was seized along with several other items for forensic investigation.





The man was charged with shooting with intent to murder and will face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.





A woman and two other children were present at the time of the shooting. The young victim spent the night in hospital after being taken there under police escort.





Detective Acting Chief Superintendent Grant Taylor said the force's Raptor Squad kicked into gear "immediately" to find the alleged offender.





"This shooting was a dangerous, ungainly act of violence that resulted in a child being rushed to hospital for surgery," he said.



