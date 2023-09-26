Margaret was given three weeks to vacate her home of 25 years. She's not alone

Margaret Kelly thought there had been a mistake when she received a letter that she was being evicted from her home of 25 years.





Housebound with a chronic illness, she was given three weeks to vacate her home in Port Melbourne's Barak Beacon public housing estate where she had raised her son.





"I went into literal shock. I was just sitting on my bed because there had not been a whisper of it happening before," she said.



Margaret Kelly refused to move, launching a campaign to save Port Melbourne's Barak Beacon public housing estate before being forcibly removed earlier this year. Credit: Anthony Snowden/Box4 The estate would be redeveloped with social housing under the Victorian government's Big Housing Build scheme.





Kelly, 68, said the letter she received didn't "promise anything" and many neighbours would not be relocated in the community they'd lived in for decades.





"We were the eleventh estate they had done this in, they're all estates that are on valuable land," Kelly told SBS News.





"Most of them were actually in pretty good condition... but they pulled them down anyway."



Kelly said she was angry when she heard another two public housing towers inner-Melbourne suburb of Carlton would be knocked down and replaced with social housing.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stood alongside outgoing Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the state's Housing Minister Colin Brooks as they made the joint announcement.





The redevelopment will see 230 new social housing apartments built in place of 196 public housing dwellings as the first use of the federal government’s $2 billion social housing accelerator fund . The fund was announced in June as the federal government attempted to convince the Greens to back its $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund — the proceeds of which will be pumped into social and affordable housing.





"An option of a less visionary government than this bloke’s (Daniel Andrews) would be [to] flog it off, knock it over. Private developers would benefit," Albanese said last Tuesday.



But Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam, who believes the state government is intent on "ending public housing in Victoria", said the prime minister's statement was a "real contradiction".





"He lauded this government for apparently committing to redevelop this public housing site as majority private housing with some community housing," Ratnam said.



What is the difference between public and social housing?

The Carlton Towers redevelopment promises to boost the supply of "social homes", with more expected to be announced nationwide.





But Ratnam warned that did not mean more public housing.





"Social housing is an umbrella term that encompasses both public and community housing," she said.





"Community housing is often offered at a subsidised rate to renters, but is operated by non-government providers."



Under current modelling, public housing makes up the majority of social housing but some are concerned redevelopments announced by the Victorian government are putting it in danger. Unlike public housing, which is government-owned and operated, community housing is run by a variety of not-for-profit organisations or businesses.





Ratnam explained it was created as a small portfolio tailored to housing needs for specific cohorts of residents such as women escaping family violence or requiring different access needs.





"Community housing is an important part of housing solutions for the community … [but it] was never designed to replace public housing," Ratnam said.





"What we are seeing in Victoria is the government retreating from their responsibility to provide enough public housing for people."



She said that as the government takes over the public estates for redevelopment, roughly 70 per cent of them are being replaced with private housing.





The tearing down of public housing is occurring as demand soars, with 174,600 households on the waiting list in 2022, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare — up from 154,600 in 2014.



Community housing costs tenants more

The Renters and Housing Union (RAHU) has described social housing as a "lie". Its spokesperson, JR Hewitt, said the difference between public and community housing was stark.





"With public housing, you pay 25 per cent of your income and you get a full house to yourself," he said.





"It's genuinely affordable because once you hit the 30 per cent mark, you go into what's known as housing stress."



He said in contrast, community housing providers often use the full 30 per cent cap and ask for additional “top-ups” that tenants receive to help them with costs like their rental assistance payments.





"What we are finding is that people are spending 40 per cent, sometimes over 50 per cent of their income," Hewitt said.





The RAHU helped campaign against the destruction of Barak Beacon estate alongside Kelly and wants the government to build more public housing.





"We want a percentage of every suburb to be public housing, which will put actual pressure on the housing market to lower the cost, to lower the prices," he said.





Building public housing to ensure people had "access to a safe and secure place to call home" would free up private rentals, increasing supply and alleviating the impacts of Australia's rental crisis , Ratnam said.





But it's not just the costs tenants are concerned about. Kelly who has seen many neighbours relocated, said the government is "pulling our leg" with what she believes are homes that are of poor quality.





"I'm overwhelmingly lucky to have the place I have, but it's not my home. It's not my garden. It was about home and community. This isn't the place I raised my son," said Kelly, who has now been relocated.





"With these announcements, any sense of security is gone. I am just waiting for the knock."



