Marise Payne meets with Solomon Islands foreign minister amid tense relations

Foreign Minister Marise Payne met with her Solomon Islands counterpart Jeremiah Manele in Brisbane overnight.





It comes amid tense relationships between Canberra and Honiara after Solomons Island signed a security pact with China.

A spokesperson for Senator Payne confirmed the meeting occurred as Mr Manele travelled through Brisbane on Friday.

"Australia has been consistent and clear in stating our respect for Solomon Islands’ sovereign decision-making, however, we have reiterated our deep concerns about the security agreement with China, including the lack of transparency," the statement said.

"The foreign minister again reinforced this in her meeting last night."

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said he was told it had been a "very productive conversation".

"Talking about how we respect the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands but how we are very concerned about the security agreement with China," Mr Tehan told the ABC on Saturday.

Senator Payne's spokesperson said the pair had agreed Australia was Solomon Islands' security partner of choice and was reassured the Pacific nation would not house a foreign military base.

"Australia will always work constructively and respectfully with our Pacific family," they said.

Mr Tehan said he thinks it is important to "continue working and building that relationship."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned any construction of a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands would be a "red line".

But he has not detailed what the consequences would be if the line was crossed.

Mr Tehan said the point being made was that no one saw a Chinese base in the Solomons as being in the interests of the region.

"What we want to do is to be making sure that we're presenting a very strong case as to why it is incredibly important that we don't see militarisation of the Pacific Islands," Mr Tehan said.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said on Saturday, that it's "about time" Senator Payne and Mr Manele had met.

Labor has criticised the Morrison government's handling of its ties with Solomon Islands, with deputy leader Richard Marles saying on Friday that repairing the relationship with the nation would be a priority for his party.

"It's really important, obviously, that Australia presents itself as wanting to help the people of the Pacific in the challenges that they face," he said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told Solomon Islands parliament this week the country was being treated like kindergarten students "walking around with Colt 45s in our hands" who needed to be supervised.