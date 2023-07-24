World

Mass protests in Israel after controversial law curbing court powers passes

Protests continue in Israel as opponents of the judicial overhaul bill take to the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, facing police forces armed with water cannons.

Anti-government protest in Israel

Israeli demonstrators take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv. Source: Getty / Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Key Points
  • Israel's parliament has passed a bill limiting the powers of the Supreme Court.
  • Protests against the bill, the largest since the creation of Israel, have been ongoing for months
  • Opposition parties, businesses, trade unions and armed forces members have also voiced their discontent.
The Knesset, Israel's parliament, has ratified the first bill of a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after last-gasp compromise efforts collapsed and failed to ease a constitutional crisis that has been convulsing the country for months.

The amendment limiting the Supreme Court's powers to void some government decisions if it deemed them "unreasonable" passed by 64-to-0 after opposition MPs abandoned the session in protest, some of them shouting: "For shame!"

Demonstrations against the amendment began early in the day, with police dragging away protesters who had chained themselves to posts and blocked the road outside parliament. By Monday evening, protesters had taken to the streets of cities across the country.
The amendment is part of broader judicial changes the government announced in January, soon after it was sworn in, setting off months of unprecedented protests and stirring concern among allies abroad for Israel's democratic health.

More deadlock loomed, however. Within minutes of the vote, a political watchdog group and the centrist opposition leader said they would appeal against the law at the Supreme Court.

Thousands of protesters who had converged on Jerusalem flooded a highway near parliament, scuffling with police who cleared the road by dragging them across the asphalt and using water cannons, including one that sprayed a foul-smelling substance.

Israeli society deeply divided

The crisis has caused a deep divide in Israeli society and has seeped into the military, with protest leaders saying thousands of volunteer reservists would not report for duty if the government continues with the plans and former top brass warning that Israel's war-readiness could be at risk.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin - an architect of the reforms package which Netanyahu has said is needed to create more balance among branches of government - sounded undeterred.

"We took the first step in the historic, important process of fixing the justice system and restoring powers that were taken from the government and the Knesset," he said in a speech.

The head of the Histadrut labour federation, after failing to mediate a compromise between the religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties, threatened to declare a general strike if the government pursued "unilateral" measures.
Knesset Vote On Judicial Bill Overhaul As Protestors Converge In Jerusalem
Police officers use water cannons to evacuate protesters in Jerusalem. Source: Getty / Amir Levy
The ruling coalition has been determined to push back against what it describes as overreach by a Supreme Court that it says has become too politically interventionist.

Critics say Monday's amendment has been rushed through parliament and will open the door to abuses of power by removing one of the few effective checks on the executive's authority in a country without a formal written constitution.

A forum of 150 of Israel's largest companies went on strike, and Azrieli and Big, two of Israel's largest malls, said stores in their shopping centres would remain closed. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said, "This government can win the battle but not the war".
3 min read
Published 25 July 2023 6:58am
Updated 3h ago 7:24am
Source: AAP
