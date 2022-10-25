Australia

Medibank says the number of customers impacted by a cyber attack could grow substantially

Medibank has revealed a cyber attack that hacked customer data is worse than originally thought and significant amounts of data have been compromised.

Medibank has revealed the number of customers impacted by cyber attack could grow substantially and significant amounts of health data have been compromised.

In an investor update on Wednesday morning, Medibank said its investigation into the attack had now revealed the criminal had access to personal data and health information on up to four million of its customers across ahm and Medibank brands.

"As previously advised, we have evidence that the criminal has removed some of our customers’ personal and health claims data and it is now likely that the criminal has stolen further personal and health claims data," Medibank said in an ASX statement.

"As a result, we expect that the number of affected customers could grow substantially."

Published 26 October 2022 at 10:17am
By Charis Chang
Source: SBS News

