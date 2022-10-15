Middle East

At least 28 killed and dozens trapped after mine explosion in northern Turkey

Nearly 50 miners remained trapped in two separate areas underground after the explosion, which occurred in northern Turkey's Bartin province.

People carry a wounded worker to an ambulance.

Paramedics and mine workers carry a wounded mine worker to an ambulance after an explosion at a coal mine in Bartin, Turkey, Source: AAP / DEPO PHOTOS/EPA

Rescuers desperately searched for signs of life on Saturday at a coal mine in northern Turkey after a methane blast hundreds of meters underground killed at least 28 people and injured dozens of others.

Updating the death toll, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also tweeted that 11 others pulled out alive were being treated in hospital after one of Turkey's deadliest industrial accidents in years struck on Friday at sunset.

"We are facing a truly regretful situation," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters earlier after urgently flying to the small coal mining town of Amasra on Turkey's Black Sea coast.

Advertisement
"In all, 110 of our brothers were working (underground). Some of them came out on their own, and some of them were rescued."

Mr Soylu also confirmed early reports that nearly 50 miners remained trapped in two separate areas between 300 and 350 metres below ground.
Television images showed anxious crowds - some with tears in their eyes - congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in search of news for their friends and loved ones.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would cancel all his other arrangements and fly to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

"Our hope is that the loss of life will not increase further, that our miners will be found alive," he said in a tweet. "All of our efforts are aimed in this direction."

Most initial information about those trapped inside came from workers who had managed to climb out relatively unharmed.
But Amasra mayor Recai Cakir said many of those who survived suffered "serious injuries".

The blast occurred moments before sunset, and the rescue effort was being impeded by the dark.

Turkey's Maden Is mining workers' union attributed the blast to a build-up of methane gas.

But other officials said it was premature to draw definitive conclusions over the cause of the accident.
READ MORE

Turkey unions strike over mine tragedy

Turkey suffered its deadliest coal mining disaster in 2014 when 301 workers died in a blast in the western town of Soma.

Turkey's AFAD disaster management service said the initial spark that caused the blast appeared to have come from a malfunctioning transformer.

It later withdrew that report and said methane gas had ignited for "unknown reasons".
Share
3 min read
Published 15 October 2022 at 3:24pm
Source: AFP
Tags
World

Recommended for you

So you got a message from Optus - what do you need to do now?

Australia

'I'll take her to the airport': Pauline Hanson refuses to back down over Mehreen Faruqi comment

Politics

Optus data breach: What to do about replacing your driver’s licence and passport

Australia

Australia needs more skilled migrants. Here are the visa opportunities in each state

Immigration

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

202 people died in the 2002 Bali bombings. This is who they were

World

Richard spoke up about inappropriate behaviour at his work. Now he's facing prison

Australia

The tragic story behind this doll has been revealed as it's finally returned to Australia

Indigenous