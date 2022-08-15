Ministers being unaware of powers is 'proof of my lack of interference', Scott Morrison says

Scott Morrison says he will not resign from parliament despite growing calls for him to quit politics over the secret appointments controversy - adding the fact ministers did not know about the arrangements was proof of his lack of interference.





In a combative first press conference since he lost the election, the under-fire former prime minister defended his decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.





“With an understanding of the expectation of public responsibility singularly directed at the prime minister, I believed it was necessary to have authority, to have what were effectively emergency powers, to exercise in extreme situations that would be unforeseen," he told reporters in Sydney.





“That is what I did in a crisis.”



On Tuesday it was revealed Mr Morrison was sworn into key portfolios, shadowing senior ministers, without telling his cabinet colleagues or the public.





He was appointed to the departments of health and finance in 2020, and Treasury, home affairs and industry and resources in 2021.



Mr Morrison said he did not act as minister while holding these powers, except intervening to kill off the controversial PEP-11 gas proposal.





"The fact that ministers were unaware of these things is actually proof of my lack of interference or intervention in any of their activities," he said.





He said he was not given additional payment for assuming the additional ministerial roles.



As Prime Minister, only I could really understand the weight of responsibility that was on my shoulders and on no-one else Former prime minister Scott Morrison

The secret moves have been condemned by both Labor and Coalition figures.





The solicitor-general is preparing advice, which will be handed over on Monday to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told SBS News she had concerns about the legal implications of Mr Morrison's secret tenure overseeing the department.





She said the position held significant personal legislative responsibility.





"Courts order me to do things as Minister for Home Affairs, presumably these would have applied to Scott Morrison for a year and we don't know whether he met any of those requirements," she said.





"So there is a long process here that we are going to have to work through to understand what the impact on decision making was.



Weight of responsibility

Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was among Coalition ministers unaware Mr Morrison was shadowing his role, despite living together at The Lodge during lockdown.





Mr Morrison said on Wednesday the pair remained friends.





"I have had a wonderful conversation with Josh. We had one yesterday and we are the best of friends and he ... has my total regard as both a friend and colleague and that will forever remain."





Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews accused Mr Morrison of betraying Australians and called on him to resign as the member for Cook.





Asked if he would step down, Mr Morrison said he was no longer prime minister and the issues raised do not relate to his role as an MP.





"I will continue to serve the member - as the member for Cook for the people of Cook with the best of my ability."





He apologised for any offence caused to his colleagues, but continued to justify the decisions he took.





"As prime minister, only I could really understand the weight of responsibility that was on my shoulders and on no-one else, and as a result I took the decisions that I thought I needed to take," he said.





"I did not want any of my ministers to be going about their daily business any different to what they were doing before."





"I was concerned that these issues could have been misconstrued and misunderstood and undermine the confidence of ministers in the performance of their duties at that time."



'Evasive, passive-aggressive and self-serving'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday described Mr Morrison's comments as "extraordinary".





"Scott Morrison was evasive, he was defensive, he was passive-aggressive and he was self-serving," he told reporters in Brisbane.





"Mr Morrison spoke about apologising to his ministerial colleagues ... How about an apology to the Australian people?"





Mr Albanese confirmed he was seeking confirmation that Mr Morrison had only used his additional powers to intervene in the PEP-11 approval process, saying he did not feel it was possible to take Mr Morrison's comments "at face value".





"If I was a voter in Cronulla, or Caringbah, and I heard my local member say he didn't follow day-to-day politics ... I would want something a bit better than that."



Governor-general's involvement scrutinised

Mr Morrison's appointments were approved by Governor-General David Hurley who used administrative instruments to avoid a public swearing-in on the former prime minister's advice.





Several sitting parliamentarians have raised concerns that the secret appointments have now implicated the governor-general in a political scandal.





The documents were made public by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on Wednesday, at the request of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



An administrative instrument, signed by the Governor-General, appointing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Department of Health. Credit: Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Mr Hurley told the ABC he was "content to allow the processes the Prime Minister has put in place to run through to the next week".





He did not respond to questions about if the appointments should have been made public.





"In the meantime, I'll do my job as I've done it in the past," he said.





Mr Morrison described criticisms of the governor-general's handling of the situation as "egregious".





"I think the governor-general acted with absolute propriety and did everything that was expected of him."





Mr Albanese also stood by the governor-general, saying members of the former government need to take responsibility for "a trashing of our democratic system".





"The governor-general acted in accordance with the recommendations of the government of the day. The government of the day has to accept responsibility for this," he said.





Mr Morrison had confirmed the secret swearing-ins on 2GB radio on Tuesday, but was unable to recall if he had more than three ministries.





Mr Albanese later confirmed Mr Morrison had assumed ministerial power over five portfolios.



