Ministers being unaware of powers 'proof of my lack of interference': Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison will not resign from parliament despite growing calls for him to quit politics over the secret appointments controversy - adding the fact ministers did not know about the arrangements was proof of his lack of interference.





In a combative first press conference since he lost the election, the under-fire former prime minister defended his decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.





“With an understanding of the expectation of public responsibility singularly directed at the prime minister, I believed it was necessary to have authority, to have what were effectively emergency powers, to exercise in extreme situations that would be unforeseen," he told reporters in Sydney.





“That is what I did in a crisis.”



On Tuesday it was revealed Mr Morrison was sworn into key portfolios, shadowing senior ministers, without telling his cabinet colleagues or the public.





He was appointed to the Departments of Health and Finance in 2020 and the Departments of Health, Home Affairs and Industry and Resources in 2021.



As Prime Minister, only I could really understand the weight of responsibility that was on my shoulders and on no-one else Former prime minister Scott Morrison

Mr Morrison said he did not act as minister while holding these powers, except to intervene to kill off the controversial PEP-11 gas proposal.





"The fact that ministers were unaware of these things is actually proof of my lack of interference or intervention in any of their activities," he said.





He said he was not given additional payment for assuming the additional ministerial roles.





The secret moves have been condemned by both Labor and Coalition figures.





The solicitor-general is preparing advice, which will be handed over on Monday to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



Weight of responsibility

Former Treasurer Josh Fydenberg was among coalition ministers unaware Mr Morrison was shadowing his role, despite living together in the lodge during the lockdown.





Mr Morrison said on Wednesday the pair remained friends.





"I have had a wonderful conversation with Josh. We had one yesterday and we are the best of friends and he... has my total regard as both a friend and colleague and that will forever remain."





Former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews accused Mr Morrison of betraying Australians and called on him to resign as Member for Cook.





Asked if he would step down, Mr Morrison said he was no longer Prime Minister and the issues raised do not relate to his role as an MP.





"I will continue to serve the member - as the member for Cook for the people of Cook with the best of my ability."





He apologised for any offence caused to his colleagues, but issued no mea culpa about his actions.





"As Prime Minister, only I could really understand the weight of responsibility that was on my shoulders and on no-one else, and as a result I took the decisions that I thought I needed to take," he said.





"I did not want any of my ministers to be going about their daily business any different to what they were doing before."





"I was concerned that these issues could have been misconstrued and misunderstood and undermine the confidence of ministers in the performance of their duties at that time."



Governor-General's involvement scrutinised

Mr Morrison's appointments were approved by Governor-General David Hurley who used administrative instruments to avoid a public swearing-in on the Former Prime Minister's advice.





Several sitting parliamentarians have raised concerns that the secret appointments have now implicated the Governor-General in a political scandal.





The documents were made public by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on Wednesday.



An administrative instrument, signed by the Governor-General, appointing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Department of Health. Credit: Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Mr Morrison described criticisms of the governor-general's handling of the situation as "egregious."





"I think the Governor-General acted with absolute propriety and did everything that was expected of him."





The Former Prime Minister confirmed the secret swearing-ins on Radio 2GB on Tuesday, but was unable to recall if he had more than three ministries.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later confirmed Mr Morrison had assumed ministerial power over five portfolios.





Asked by reporters if he had lied during his interview, Morrison responded: "No, I did not. I didn't recall."





Mr Morrison finished his press conference by asking the media to protect his family's privacy.





"If you wish to be taking photos of me... I would ask that you would not film my family, that you would not be standing on my driveway each morning as they go to school.



