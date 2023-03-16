More Australians struggling to pay off student debt. Inflation is expected to make that worse

A bill proposes effectively freeze existing student debt for more than three million Australians.

A federal parliamentary committee is examining a bill that would abolish indexation of student debts and raise the minimum income required to start loan repayments. Source: Facebook / University of Sydney

Key Points
  • Inflation is expected to see student debt levels rise even higher.
  • Australia's higher education loan system is tied to inflation.
  • The Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations says the minimum threshold for repayments should change.
Australian university graduates could face the biggest increase to their student debt in decades due to rising inflation.

But a federal parliamentary committee is examining a bill that would abolish indexation of student debts and raise the minimum income required to start loan repayments.

Australia's higher education loan system is tied to inflation and increases in line with the consumer price index (CPI), currently at 7.8 per cent.
Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi introduced the bill, which would effectively freeze existing student debt for more than three million Australians.

In a joint submission to the committee, the National Union of Students and Foundation for Young Australians and Foundation for Young Australians said student debt had reached levels never seen before.

The submission said 72 per cent of people in 2021/22 owed more than $10,000 compared with 47.5 per cent in 2005/06.

"We are seeing greater numbers of students and graduates struggle to pay off the debts accrued in their study," it said.

"In 2023, young university graduates will be the worst affected by the largest increase in student debt indexation in decades."
Repayments for student loans become compulsory for people earning $48,361 and above.

But the Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations submissions recommends the minimum threshold for repayments be aligned with the national median annual salary.

It also recommends abolishing indexation in line with the CPI altogether or consider tying it to the wage price index instead.

The submission says higher education loans were initially established so compulsory repayments started once graduates' education was reflected in their income, but decades of changes have steered away from this ethos.

"If inflation continues to outpace wage growth, the long-term consequences of aligning indexation to inflation will increase the number of graduates who will spend their entire lives repaying their student debt," it said.

Representatives from Universities Australia and the Australian Taxation Office will also face the committee.
Published 17 March 2023
