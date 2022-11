No deal for a minority government, Daniel Andrews says, as Victorians cast final votes

Key Points Labor leads the coalition 54.5 per cent to 45.5 per cent on a two-party preferred basis, according to a poll.

The coalition has 27 seats and must pick up an extra 18 to govern outright.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will refuse to offer independents and minor parties a deal in order to hold onto power for an elusive third term as voters across the state go to the polls.





More than a million people are expected to vote at 1,700 election-day sites between 8 am and 6 pm on Saturday to decide who will govern for the next four years.





Speaking shortly after voting opened, Mr Andrews said he was urging Victorians to opt for a "strong, stable, majority Labor government" as polls pointed to a potential hung parliament.





"The election results will be known later this evening, I am not going to try to predict those," he told ABC TV.



People line up at the St Anthony's Catholic Church voting centre in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 November 2022. More than a million Victorians will head to the polls to determine the direction of the state for the next four years. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS When pressed on his position on working closely with the Greens or independents to form a minority government, Mr Andrews said his position had been clear for more than a decade.





"No deal will be offered and no deal will be done," he said.





Almost half of the 4.4 million enrolled Victorians have already cast their ballot at early voting centres or via post, leading to a warning from the state electoral commission that this could delay results on election night.





Mr Andrews appears in the box seat to win an elusive third term after a Newspoll published on Friday night showed Labor on track to return despite a swing of almost three per cent.



Labor leads the coalition 54.5 per cent to 45.5 per cent on a two-party preferred basis, according to the poll published by The Australian.





Labor starts on 55 lower house seats and would need to shed 11 to lose its grip on power. Newspoll has it on track to keep 45 to 50 seats.





However, the latest Resolve poll indicated Labor could lose between eight and 12 seats, putting it in danger of slipping into minority government.





Independent consultancy RedBridge Group forecasts Labor to end up with between 41 to 48 seats and the coalition to finish in the range of 27 to 33 seats.





Among the Labor seats at risk of tumbling are Melton, Werribee, Point Cook, Hawthorn, Box Hill, Northcote, Richmond and Albert Park.



Making his third visit of the campaign to Northcote on Friday, Mr Andrews flagged the election would be close.





"Whole elections are determined by a handful of votes in a handful of seats," he told reporters.





Liberal leader Matthew Guy, who made his final pitch to voters while touring Ballarat and Geelong, was upbeat about causing a boilover.





"It's easy, with respect, for those not in politics to think that can't be done. But I can tell you it can," he said.



Newspoll reported that Mr Andrews is well ahead as the preferred premier at 51 per cent compared with 35 per cent for Mr Guy.





The premier broke with tradition to cast his ballot early on Thursday evening, voting outside his electorate of Mulgrave alongside wife Catherine and two of his children.