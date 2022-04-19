Morning Briefing: Russian forces capture eastern Ukrainian city, China and Soloman Islands sign security deal and more COVID-19 deaths in Shanghai

say Russian forces have now seized the city of Kreminna

With a population of just over 18,000 people, the city about 575 kilometres southeast of the capital Kyiv appears to be the first captured in Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, said Ukrainian troops have had to withdraw from the area as a result after Russian forces attacked "from all sides".

Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for a four-day Orthodox Easter humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine, to allow civilians to leave conflict areas and humanitarian aid to be delivered.

If agreed the ceasefire would begin on Thursday and finish on Sunday night (local time) to mark Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by most Ukrainians and Russians.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the organisation is ready to send aid convoys to the four worst-affected regions.

China and Solomon Islands sign security deal

Chinese authorities have confirmed

.

It's a move set to heighten the concerns of Australia, New Zealand and the United States with concerns it could allow a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the announcement but did not give details of where, or precisely when, the signing took place.

He said the framework pact was signed by State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele.

Mr Wenbin said the United States and other individual countries have been criticising China without reason and that he questions senior US officials' recent visits to Solomon Islands.

"China has always been a builder of peace and a promoter of stability in the South Pacific region," he said.

"The US and other individual countries have been smearing China for no reason while creating the so-called trilateral security partnership, introducing nuclear proliferation risks and Cold War mentality into the South Pacific region, which seriously threatens regional security and stability. The label of undermining regional security suits them better."

Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja last week travelled to Honiara to ask Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare not to sign the agreement.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, on 9 October, 2019. Source: AAP / AP

Together with Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Senator Seselja issued a statement outlining Australia's "deep disappointment" with the signing of the co-operation agreement.

"We respect Solomon Islands' right to make sovereign decisions about its national security," the senators wrote.

"Our consistently stated view, including from the perspective of Australia's national interests, remains that the Pacific family is best placed to meet the security needs of the region."

The Opposition's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong has placed the blame on the federal government for failing to prevent the security deal from taking place.

Senator Wong said the Indo-Pacific region "has become less secure" under Prime Minister Scott Morrison's leadership, "despite all of his tough talk".

Leaders to face off in election debate

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will face off for the first time this election when they meet for a leaders' debate on Wednesday night.

The prime minister and opposition leader will go head-to-head in Brisbane where they will take questions from undecided voters.

It comes as both parties will use day 10 of the election campaign to focus on industrial relations.

SBS will be livestreaming Arabic and Mandarin translations of the debate.

The livestream translations of the debate on Sky News at 7pm will be available on SBS On Demand.

SBS is also partnering with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to produce a series of videos subtitled in 40 languages designed to explain the voting process and combat election misinformation.

Seven further COVID-19 deaths reported in Shanghai

Authorities in Shanghai are reporting seven further COVID-19 deaths as the city continues to endure an extended lockdown.

The measures in China's most populous metropolis of just over 26 million people have been in place since late March, and form part of a COVID-zero strategy.

Wu Qianyu is an inspector at the Shanghai Health Commission and said those who died had underlying health conditions.

A management worker prepares to be tested for COVID-19 at a residential community currently under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 19 April 2022. Source: AAP / ALEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA

Improving the health of stroke survivors

Having access to an interactive, tailored lifestyle program can significantly improve the health and wellbeing of stroke survivors.

Researchers from the University of Newcastle and Flinders University asked 399 adult stroke survivors with an average age of 66 to complete a telephone survey.

They were then randomly given either a list of generic health information websites or 12 weeks of access to the Prevent 2nd Stroke online program, which encourages users to set wellbeing goals and monitor their progress.

Dr Ashleigh Guillaumier said those who had access to the online program were more likely to have a higher health-related quality of life score and experience no issues with personal care or participating in their usual daily activities, compared to those who only received the generic information.

"The next step for the prevent second stroke project as we called it is to scale up its implementation to ensure it reaches and benefits the highest number of people who have experienced a stroke," Dr Guillaumier said.

"So, the next stage is really is dissemination type trials to get it as wide reaching as possible, and to have it, access to more of a general strike population because the people participating in our project were quite well. "

