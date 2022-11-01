Mortgage holders brace for higher repayments as Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 2.85 per cent

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to lift the official cash rate up a quarter of a percentage point to 2.85 per cent.





The central bank met on Tuesday afternoon to make its November cash rate decision, marking a seventh consecutive rise.





The RBA has been lifting rates from record low levels since May, with the official cash rate previously sitting at 2.6 per cent.





A further increase in inflation is expected over the months ahead, with inflation now forecast to peak at around 8 per cent later this year.





The last time Australians faced an inflation rate that high was 35 years ago.





RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement released on Tuesday that, like other countries around the world, inflation in Australia "is too high".





"Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is also playing a role," he said.





"Returning inflation to target requires a more sustainable balance between demand and supply."



