Australia

Mortgage holders brace for higher repayments as Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 2.85 per cent

The central bank made the decision to lift the cash rate for a seventh consecutive time as inflation shows no signs of slowing down.

A sign on a building that reads: "Reserve Bank of Australia".

The Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted the official cash rate again, paving the way for further interest rate rises. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to lift the official cash rate up a quarter of a percentage point to 2.85 per cent.

The central bank met on Tuesday afternoon to make its November cash rate decision, marking a seventh consecutive rise.

The RBA has been lifting rates from record low levels since May, with the official cash rate previously sitting at 2.6 per cent.

A further increase in inflation is expected over the months ahead, with inflation now forecast to peak at around 8 per cent later this year.

The last time Australians faced an inflation rate that high was 35 years ago.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement released on Tuesday that, like other countries around the world, inflation in Australia "is too high".

"Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is also playing a role," he said.

"Returning inflation to target requires a more sustainable balance between demand and supply."

Published 1 November 2022 at 2:32pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:45pm
Source: SBS News
