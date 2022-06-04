'My heart is always broken': Diaspora in Australia mark 33 years since Tiananmen Square crackdown

It is the day the Chinese Communist Party wants the world to forget.





But for survivor Fengsuo Zhou, the pain of what happened can't be erased.





"My heart is always broken," he told SBS News. "I run out of tears."



On 4 June, 1989, the government sent troops and tanks to break up peaceful protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square organised by university students.





For weeks, the group had been demanding political and economic reform - and an end to corruption.





No official death toll from the crackdown exists but estimates run into the hundreds and even as high as more than 1,000.





Fengsuo helped to organise the protests and said the events have left an indelible mark.





"I was at Tiananmen Square on the night of 3 June until 1 o'clock. I saw the helicopters, armoured vehicles and the soldiers and tanks at Tiananmen Square. And I heard the noise of the shooting while I was there.



Fengsuo Zhou says he is determined to "keep the flame alive" among younger generations to ensure what happened on 4 June 1989 is not forgotten. Source: SBS News "I locked arms with my friends and some other participants to march towards the regiment of soldiers emerging from Tiananmen Railway Station."





In Sydney on Saturday, he marked the 33rd anniversary with other members of the diaspora.





China's government has scrubbed references to the crackdown on social media platforms and vigils have been banned in mainland China and Hong Kong.





Those who defy the orders face being arrested.





Fengsuo said that has meant the diaspora feel a greater responsibility to ensure the event is not forgotten.





"I feel pain because after 1989 the Chinese Communist regime tried to wipe out the memory of our generation; and severely brainwash the younger generation," he said.





Hong Kongers living in Australia who attended the vigil, like Jennifer Chan, said a determined movement has grown overseas, driven by the diaspora who are concerned over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.





Months-long protests in 2019 were triggered over a controversial bill allowing the extradition of Chinese Communist Party critics from Hong Kong to China.





"It is a very important incident that marked the beginning of when Hong Kong people got to know more about mainland China," Ms Chan told SBS News.





"My parents was born in mainland China and moved to Hong Kong before 1949 [when Mao Zedong declared the creation of the People's Republic of China (PRC)]."





She said the 4 June incident marked a turning point when the "corruption and inhumanity [of the crackdown]" was exposed.





"I believe that every person who escaped from Hong Kong will feel the responsibility of spreading such a desire for democracy overseas," she said.



Six universities in Hong Kong have now removed monuments marking the crackdown that had stood on their campuses for years.





The Australian Consulate Generals in Hong Kong marked the anniversary with a tribute on social media.





"Today we remember those who lost their lives at Tiananmen Square on 4 June 1989," the post read.





"Australia’s commitment to universal human rights is enduring. We continue to stand for every person’s right to freedom of expression, association, political participation and religion or belief."



In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday paid tribute to the lives lost on 4 June 1989.





"To the people of China and to those who continue to stand against injustice and seek freedom, we will not forget June 4," he said.



