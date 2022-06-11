'Need to live together': Richard Marles eyes economic cooperation with China as US, allies trade barbs

China is not going anywhere and its economic success is connected to Australia's own, Defence Minister Richard Marles said at Asia's premier security meeting on Saturday.





Speaking in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Mr Marles laid out a vision of economic cooperation balanced with military deterrence.





Mr Marles said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shown economic interdependence was not enough to dissuade conflict between nations.





Investment in military deterrence would continue to be necessary to show the risks of conflict outweighed any benefits.



"China is not going anywhere and we all need to live together and hopefully prosper together," Mr Marles said. "China's economic success is connected to that of our own and the region.





"Australia's approach will be anchored in a resolve to safeguard our national interests, and our support for regional security and stability based on rules." He said the rule of law, not power, would govern conduct between states.





Paraphrasing former Australian prime minister Paul Keating, Mr Marles said China would need to accept restraints on its power as it looked to take a leadership role in the region.



The communist superpower's militarisation of the South China Sea was intended to "deny the legitimacy" of their neighbour's claims of the waterway.





Mr Marles said it should give nations "concern" that China had failed to criticise Russia's invasion of Ukraine despite committing to principles of sovereignty.





"When it comes to the security and stability of our own region, there will be continuity in Australian defensive policy," he said.





This would mean a continuation of the Australia-US alliance, commitment to AUKUS and an "accelerated" push to military quantum technology, AI, undersea warfare capabilities and hypersonic munitions.





"Australia's investments in defence capability are necessary and prudent response to the military buildup we see taking place in the Indo-Pacific," Mr Marles said.





"They aim to contribute to an effective balance of military power. A balance of ensuring no state will ever conclude here that the benefits of conflict away the risks."



The United States and its allies traded barbs with China, especially on Taiwan, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadowed discussions.





US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the region.





The world's two largest economies have clashed in recent months over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.





Mr Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe met on Friday and reiterated they want to better manage their relationship although there was no sign of any breakthrough in resolving differences.





Mr Austin said the United States would continue to stand by its allies, including Taiwan. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it by force if necessary.



Mr Austin said there had been an "alarming" increase in the number of unsafe and unprofessional encounters between Chinese planes and vessels with those of other countries.





Lieutenant General Zhang Zhenzhong, a senior Chinese military officer, called Austin's speech a "confrontation".





"There were many unfounded accusations against China. We expressed our strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to these false accusations," Mr Zhang, vice chief of the joint staff department of China's Central Military Commission, told reporters.





But with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scheduled to speak to delegates later in the day in a virtual session, the spotlight was firmly on Russia's invasion of its neighbour.



