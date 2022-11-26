Nerves, excitement grip Socceroo's fans ahead of 'do or die' clash with Tunisia

Nerves and excitement are gripping Socceroos fans as Australia's national football team prepares for a "do or die" clash with Tunisia.





The Australians must win or draw against Tunisia at Qatar's Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday to retain a chance of advancing from a World Cup group for the just the second time.





The Tunisians, who drew their opener against Denmark and are ranked 30th in the world, eight spots higher than Australia, have never progressed from the group in five previous cup campaigns.





Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) sent their well wishes to the Socceroo's ahead of the match, which captain Mat Ryan labelled "do or die" in a video posted on Twitter.





"Game day. Let's go boys!," the PFA tweeted.





Queensland federal Labor Senator Nita Green said she'd be "cheering them on "all the way".





Also showing support was Australian sports commentator Francis Leach, who shared a video of a Socceroo's flag flying from his balcony.





Others on social media said they would be rooting for the team, with some were nervous given the high-stakes nature of the match.



It comes as the Socceroos were forced into a defensive reshuffle ahead of the game, with Fran Karacic replacing an injured Nathaniel Atkinson.





Right-back Atkinson has failed to recover from an ankle injury suffered in Australia's 4-1 loss to France in their opener in Qatar.





The 23-year-old was troubled by an ankle ailment prior to arriving in Doha.





"He got a bit of a knock on the ankle again," Australia's coach Graham Arnold told reporters ahead of Saturday's match.





"Fran Karacic will come in, we have got him ready for the game."



The Socceroos are also likely to summon influential midfielder Ajdin Hrustic, who missed the opening game and hasn't played since copping an ankle injury in Italian club ranks on October 3.





Coach Arnold rates Hrustic 95 per cent fit but, beyond Karacic's inclusion, was reluctant to detail any other changes.





"He (Hrustic) trained well, he's recovering well, he's mentally and physically in good shape," Arnold said.





"I don't think there will be too many changes, we have got to put our strongest line-up out.





"It will be very, very physical game. The Tunisians like a physical game and we have got to match that physical aspect."





Hrustic shapes as a potential replacement for Riley McGree in a fixture kicking off at 9pm AEDT, a prime time slot in Australia.





Socceroos defender Aziz Behich said the squad was boosted after their France failure by footage from Melbourne's Federation Square of jubilant supporters celebrating Craig Goodwin's goal.





This will be the first time Australia and Tunisia have met at a World Cup - the past two encounters were an Australian 3-0 win in a 1997 friendly in Tunis, and a 2-nil loss at the 2005 Confederations Cup game in Germany.



