'New chapter': Anthony Albanese pledges greater ties with France in defence, climate, and education

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lauded France as a "crucial partner" of Australia as he pledged a "new chapter" in relations between the two nations.





Mr Albanese appeared alongside French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of bilateral meeting between the two leaders at Elysee Palace, which the prime minister hopes will get Franco-Australian relations back on track after they took a dive last year when a $90 billion submarine contract was dumped .





Then-prime minister Scott Morrison axed the deal with French firm Naval Group in favour of acquiring nuclear submarines under the AUKUS security pact .





"France will be a crucial partner in achieving Australia's new ambitions," said Mr Albanese, who is currently in Paris.





"Australia and France look forward to broadening other areas of exchange, and are opening up a new chapter in our relationship.





"Today I'm proud to stand alongside President Macron to commit to deepening our collaboration in defence and security, resilience in climate, and education and culture."



Mr Albanese said he recognised that France is not just a "great European power" but also an "Indo-Pacific and global power".





"I know that France's active engagement in the Indo-Pacific will be critical in overcoming the challenges that confront our region," he said.





He said Australia and France "share a strong commitment to more ambitious action on climate change and the transition to clean energy".



As well as the failed submarine deal, Mr Albanese and Mr Macron are expected to discuss a free trade deal Australia is seeking with Europe.



What happened between Scott Morrison and Emmanuel Macron?

Diplomatic relations between Canberra and Paris were put to the test last year when Mr Morrison announced Australia would enter a security pact with the United States and United Kingdom — AUKUS — and purchase nuclear submarines.





Australia was already under contract with French firm Naval Group, who were supplying $90 billion worth of conventional submarines.





Mr Macron accused Mr Morrison of lying about the deal.





When asked by journalists if he thought Mr Morrison had lied about dialogue with the US and UK over the deal, Mr Macron responded "I don't think, I know".



French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the move a "stab in the back" and temporarily withdrew France's ambassadors to Australia and the US.





Mr Morrison denied lying about the deal and said the contracted submarines were not sufficient.





"I was very clear that the conventional submarines were not going to be able to meet our strategic interests, and that we would need to make a decision in our national interest," Mr Morrison said.



Mr Morrison did not successfully repair relations with Paris before ending his term as prime minister. Following the result of the 2022 Australian federal election, Mr Le Drian said: “I can’t stop myself from saying that the defeat of Morrison suits me very well”.





He added that Mr Morrison’s actions over the submarine deal showed “brutality and cynicism, and I would even be tempted to say of unequivocal incompetence”.





Shortly after becoming prime minister, Mr Albanese announced that Australia will pay Naval Group about $830 million to settle the scrapped defence contract.



