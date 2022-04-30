New Labor plan shifts campaign focus to housing affordability, Scott Morrison pledges big tech crackdown

An impending interest rate rise and a new opposition shared equity plan to get thousands of people into homes has intensified the spotlight on property affordability.





Federal Labor says the cost of buying a home will be slashed by up to 40 per cent for about 10,000 low- to middle-income earners a year if it wins government.

Responding to the policy on Sunday, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the recently expanded Home Guarantee Scheme was preferable to governments owning part of people's homes.

"Our policy is about ensuring that Australians get to own their own home, Labor's policy is about the government owning parts of your home with you," Mr Birmingham told ABC's Insiders on Sunday.

Labor's Help to Buy scheme will provide an equity contribution of up to 40 per cent of the purchase price of a new home, and up to 30 per cent for an existing dwelling, with buyers needing a minimum deposit of two per cent.

Ahead of the most recent federal budget, the government announced up to 50,000 places would be available each year under its scheme allowing first home buyers to enter the market with a much smaller deposit.

"It's helping now really lift the rates of first time ownership ... and importantly, you get to own your own home, you don't have Mr Albanese at the kitchen table," Mr Birmingham said.

About 160,000 new home owners entered the Australian market last year, up from a five year average of around 100,000, he said.

Under Labor's plan, Australians will be able to buy back an additional stake in the home, owned by the federal government, in five per cent increments or pay the government back when they sell.

The scheme is not exclusive to first home buyers but participants must be Australian citizens and live in the home for two years.

It's expected to cost taxpayers around $329 million over four years, but the Greens say the investment "won't even touch the sides".

Leader Adam Bandt said housing affordability is one area the party would push an Albanese Government should Labor win the election.

"What we want to do is work with the next government, which will hopefully not be a Liberal government ... but they're going to need to be pushed," Mr Bandt told Insiders on Sunday.

"Housing affordability is a massive issue in this country and they come out with a policy that maybe might help 10,000 people, and might in fact push up prices."

The Greens want to build a million homes over the next two decades, including a mix of public and community housing and shared ownership and affordable rental schemes.

The debate comes ahead of a meeting of the Reserve Bank on Tuesday to discuss the prospect of a mid-campaign interest rate rise.

Scott Morrison pledges big tech safety changes

Big tech will be required to build enhanced safety controls into their devices that are easy for parents to use and hard for children to bypass, if the Coalition is returned to government.

Technology companies would need to create the safeguards for smartphones and tablets as part of a new eSafety package.

The eSafety Commissioner would work with Apple, Samsung and others to design device settings and a binding code under the Online Safety Act.

If the industry does not create these controls within 12 months of the government being elected, it would move to force companies to comply with regulations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is campaigning in Sydney on Sunday, has frequently spoken about online safety during his tenure.

"Our kids should be able to learn, be entertained or connect with their friends and family without facing abuse, humiliation or online predators," he told Nine newspapers.

"The online world cannot be a coward's cavern where the rules of the real world do not exist."

In December, Mr Morrison established a parliamentary inquiry into the effects of social media, saying at the time that parents had a right to be worried about whether big tech was doing enough to keep kids safe.

The government's e-safety package also includes $23 million to raise awareness of eSafety support in schools and provide teacher training and resources.

Some $10 million will also go to the eSafety Commissioner to make it easier for people to report online harms, by expanding co-ordination with other regulatory and law enforcement agencies.

Another $2 million has been earmarked for an online safety grants program to support women and girls in culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

The government is also renewing its commitments to push social media companies to be more accountable by legislating anti-trolling and online privacy laws, strengthening classifications, introducing stronger regulations to combat fake news and establishing the Online Safety Youth Advisory Council.

Labor to launch election campaign

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says Australia can do better than having "three more years of the same".

Mr Albanese will launch his party's election campaign in Perth on Sunday, as Labor continues to lead the coalition in published opinion polls ahead of the May 21 election.

He said Perth had been chosen as Western Australia - as well as Queensland - had been the key drivers of economic growth and jobs.

Interviewed on Sky News ahead of the launch, Mr Albanese said it had been a tough few years for Australia and people wanted more than a return to the past.

"We can do better than just having three more years of the same ... Labor has a plan for a better future," he said.

"We need to shape the future rather than be passive and shaped by it."

He said Australians had "conflict fatigue", having been governed by a Liberal-National coalition more interested in wedging the opposition than finding solutions.

To get beyond this, an Albanese government would hold a "full employment summit" to bring together unions, employers, local, state and federal government to find ways to boost jobs and growth.

The party's Help to Buy scheme will also be unveiled at the launch.

Labor's finance spokeswoman Katy Gallagher also flagged an announcement on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.