Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has beaten world number one Daniil Medevdev to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.





Kyrgios, ranked 25th in the world, flirted with the self-destruct button at times and took part in a heated exchange with umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore.





But he overcame the odds to prevail 7-6 (13-11) 3-6 6-3 6-2.



During the match in New York, Medvedev fumed at the umpire for not warning Kyrgios after the Australian, frustrated at going down an early break in the second set, went within centimetres of hitting a ball into the first row of the stands, and likely a spectator.





Medvedev then threatened to quit if someone from Kyrgios's courtside entourage was not ejected for disrupting the top seed between his first and second serves.





"They cannot do it," Medvedev raged.





"If they do it a second time, I am not playing they're out, until somebody is out."



After levelling the match at a set apiece, Medvedev received an extraordinary, possibly unprecedented, gift from Kyrgios.





After looking to have earned a break point in the second game of the third set, when Medvedev couldn't return a ball, Kyrgios ran around the net celebrating and hit the ball away for a mock winner.





Quite rightly, though, Asderaki-Moore awarded the point to Medvedev because the Russian's shot, while clearly not going over the net, was "still in play".





"I thought it was legal," Kyrgios said, shaking off the blunder, somewhat uncharacteristically, before breaking Medvedev on his next service game to claim a 3-1 lead, then going on to seize a two-sets-to-one lead.



