Barnaby Joyce says 'outrageous' statements on the Voice need calling out

Key Points Barnaby Joyce has said the Voice to Parliament referendum has inflamed "outrageous" comments.

He said it's incumbent on all Australians to call out such comments when they hear them.

He was joined on a panel by Nova Peris, Karen Mundine and Kate Carnell for NITV's The Point.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has given people agency to say "outrageous" and inappropriate statements, and encouraged Australians to call them out.





Joyce spoke about how the referendum has "inflamed" debate while speaking on an episode of NITV's The Point, which will air at 7.30pm AEST Tuesday on the channel, or on SBS On Demand.





He sat on a panel with former senator and Olympian Nova Peris, Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine and Liberals for Yes MP Kate Carnell, as the Indigenous current affairs program examined the issues surrounding Australia's first referendum in 24 years.



"There's one thing we can all agree, this has inflamed people getting away with saying things that are completely out of order," Joyce said.





"I think it's incumbent on all of us when you hear that to say, 'No, mate, what you just said was outrageous.'"



Joyce said people were making statements that actually had nothing to do with the debate around the Voice.





"This debate has given people ... they think they can get away with saying it now, and I think it's incumbent on all of us to bring it down."





Host Narelda Jacobs pointed out that Joyce himself had shared stages at events with No campaigners who had made inflammatory statements about the Voice and First Nations peoples, without explicitly disavowing them.





Panellist Nova Peris emphasised the importance of grassroots movements for countering misinformation about the Voice, and directed those who felt unsure to "come and talk to us" and "hear our stories".





Peris - who was the first Aboriginal woman elected to parliament and first Aboriginal person to win an Olympic gold medal - is currently participating in the Long Walk , AFL legend Michael Long's walk from Melbourne to Canberra in support of the Voice.





She said many people she had encountered along the walk were simply wanting more information about the Voice and the referendum.





"Every time we've gone through respective towns, of course you're gonna get your noises in the corner, but I would say overwhelmingly, 90 per cent have been positive," she said.





"A lot of the 'No's, it's just like, you're wasting your time trying to convince them to be on the right side of history, but the other people are just wanting to know more."





Australians will vote next month in the referendum about whether to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution.





The Voice is a proposed independent and permanent advisory body that would advise policymakers on matters affecting the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.



Joyce in August criticised the Voice and labelled the Uluru Statement from the Heart a "con job".





He said Australians would not have faith in the government's "sneaky" and "slippery" process.





The Uluru Statement from the Heart was a document released in 2017 , the culmination of a series of dialogues held with First Nations representatives, which arrived at a consensus about what constitutional recognition should look like.





The Uluru Statement was released by a group of over 250 delegates near Uluru in Central Australia. Its launch came after the 16-member Referendum Council engaged in dialogues with over 1,200 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives across Australia over a six-month period.





One of its recommendations is the enshrinement of a Voice to the Australian parliament in the constitution. The Uluru Statement marked the first formal call by Indigenous leaders for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Joyce has also alleged the Voice is dividing Australians along racial lines and described it as "probably one of divisive things that has come into my area, my regional area, in political history".



On Sunday, Opposition leader Peter Dutton committed to holding a second referendum should the upcoming vote fail and the Coalition is returned to power.





The decision was criticised by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said the Opposition were being hypocritical in wanting to drag the debate out.





