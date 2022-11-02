World

South Korea issues air raid alert for island after North Korean missile launch

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward the sea, South Korea says, hours after Pyongyang issued a warning over military drills.

Women walk down a street, past a window where a television screen plays new footage of the ballistic missile being launched.

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said. Source: AAP / Ryoichiro Kida

Highlights
  • South Korea's military says North Korea has launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast
  • It comes after North Korea demanded the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises
  • North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year
North Korea
launched at least one ballistic missile
into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military says.

The launch came after North Korea on Tuesday demanded the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures."

South Korean broadcaster YTN reported that an air raid warning was issued on the South Korean island of Ulleung around the time of the missile launch.
What is a tactical nuclear weapon, and when will North Korea start nuclear tests?

A spokesman for South Korea's military said they were checking to see whether the air raid warning was related to the missile launch.

The United States and South Korea started one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.

North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year, and has said that a recent flurry of launches were in response to the allied drills.
1 min read
Published 2 November 2022 at 12:21pm
Source: AAP

