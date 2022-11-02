South Korea issues air raid alert for island after North Korean missile launch

Highlights South Korea's military says North Korea has launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast

It comes after North Korea demanded the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises

North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military says.





The launch came after North Korea on Tuesday demanded the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures."





South Korean broadcaster YTN reported that an air raid warning was issued on the South Korean island of Ulleung around the time of the missile launch.



Advertisement

A spokesman for South Korea's military said they were checking to see whether the air raid warning was related to the missile launch.





The United States and South Korea started one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.



